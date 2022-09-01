Orange Grove Primary School Sydney students protest to protect their playground

More than 100 children and politicians protested outside the school gates

The Inner West School is in danger of losing its green space for more classrooms

A group of schoolchildren threatens to give their heads up after a development application is discovered to turn their lawn into more classrooms.

At Orange Grove Primary School, about 100 rowdy children, parents, local residents and state politicians gathered outside the school gates against a plan to replace their only green playground.

Before school started Thursday, the children were heard singing ‘the grass must stay, there we play’ outside Inner West Public School in Sydney.

The school is known locally as ‘the bush school in the city’, but the Ministry of Education is looking into leveling the green playground to add more classes and increase student numbers.

A current matter reported parents discovered a pre-development application submitted by the NSW Department of Education to the Inner West Council.

“It feels like they’re pushing the plan down our throats,” says one of the parents. “It’s terrible, it’s irresponsible, it’s lazy.”

“A lot of people were really shocked and disappointed,” lamented another.

A third said: ‘The process has not been transparent.’

A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education told A Current Affair: ‘The Department has not made a decision on the use of the green play space for classrooms and is in the process of assembling a consultation group, with parent and carer representation, to advise to give. to the project team.’

While the local community spoke out about the proposed move, Principal Kasey Henness avoided the protest and ducked from journalists outside the school grounds.

One child took her refusal to help them personally, exclaiming ‘she should be locked up’.

The NSW Department of Education said they could not build the additional classrooms anywhere else on the site due to a heritage-listed school class.

But industry expert Dr Peter Watts said the excuse was “bollocks,” as the original building was actually destroyed by fire in the 1930s.