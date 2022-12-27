Orange County Sheriff retires after 20 years

GOSHEN, NY (NEWS10) — Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, the longest-serving sheriff in Orange County history and the third-longest-serving sheriff in New York State, retires this week after 20 years in command. The sheriff’s office will host a final departure ceremony in his honor on December 29 at 10:30 a.m.

The event will take place in the main parking lot of the sheriff’s office, at 110 Wells Farm Road in Goshen. The public is invited to attend.

“We will leave the office noticeably better than we found it,” DuBois said in an online statement.

Community members sang the sheriff’s praises on social media after his retirement became public. “He’s a great person and it was an honor and a privilege to have worked for him,” said a former county worker. “Congratulations on your retirement and enjoy every minute.”