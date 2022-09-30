Oral Roberts University soccer player dies in fiery car crash ‘with suspected drunk driver’

A soccer player at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was tragically killed in a gunfight near the school’s campus on Thursday.

Eugene Quaynor, who also played for the semi-pro Flint City Bucks in Michigan, was stopped at a red light when his silver Nissan was hit from behind by an SUV, according to police. His car crashed into a retaining wall and caught fire with Quaynor trapped inside.

Bystanders told police they tried to get him out of the vehicle by using rocks to break the windows, but the fire was overwhelming.

First responders found Quaynor dead in the car when they arrived.

The driver of the SUV tried to flee the scene before being apprehended by paramedics. Tulsa police recommend that “charges against the driver who caused the crash will be recommended to the district attorney’s office.”

Officers say the driver “was unsteady on his feet, unable to walk and appeared to be seriously intoxicated.”

Born in Ghana, Quaynor moved to Oral Roberts in 2019, scoring four goals in his first three seasons. The defender last played for the Golden Eagles on September 24, losing 1-0 to Denver.

Quaynor is pictured playing for the Flint City Bucks, a Michigan development team

The team has postponed Saturday’s game against St Thomas as players continue to mourn Quaynor’s death.

“He was a team captain and was known for his engaging smile,” a team statement read. ‘Eugene’s presence will be missed.

“Thank you for your prayerful support to the family at this time of mourning.”

According to his biography on the school’s athletic website, Quaynor was a sports management major who chose Oral Roberts because he wanted to attend a Christian school.

The Bucks also issued a statement: “…besides being a true warrior on the field, he was always eager to do community work, do free youth clinics and charity events. This fall, he was in the midst of his fourth season with the Golden Eagles and had started his master’s degree.”