Oracle collapse leaves Queensland father with ‘shell of a house’ and piles of rubbish out the front

Skip bin contractors have added to the misery of a father of three who discovers that his dream home will remain “a shell” after the collapse of a major homebuilder.

The Queensland man, Dale Liston, had been told “all was well” by the company that built his home in South Brisbane’s Logan Reserve, Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd – until the company collapsed on Thursday.

Mr. Liston discovered the news of Oracle’s death while scrolling Facebook at the hospital while recovering from surgery for Crohn’s disease.

After leaving the hospital, Mr. Liston returned to the site of his half-finished house and found piles of trash in the driveway.

Mr Liston, 33, said his heart sank when he saw the trash.

He told Daily Mail Australia that it appeared that the dumpster contractors had just dumped the contents of their containers on his property and taken their containers with them after the Oracle collapse.

“I just felt defeated to be honest,” he said.

“It was disgusting. No, actually pathetic.

“I just got out of the hospital and the first thing I did was check my house, just to see piles of garbage.”

Dale Liston, pictured here with his wife Pieta, only learned that the company building his home, Oracle Homes, had collapsed while he was in the hospital scrolling idly through Facebook.

Mr Liston shared with Daily Mail Australia these photos of the contents of on-site skip bins dumped on his unfinished property, he claims, by the garbage collectors

Mr Liston said he understood the contractors were probably frustrated too, but would have preferred they dumped the contents of the bins outside Oracle’s doorstep

Mr Liston initially said he wanted to find the dumpster contractors and contact them himself.

‘(After I saw it) I was flipping through old photos and I couldn’t see the name of the company… The bins all seemed sprayed black on older photos.

“I probably wanted to rip them off a new one.”

He said he could understand the frustration of the contractors who have also suffered from the recent collapses of housing companies.

“I understand that (the garbage collectors) are probably a little dirty and may not have been paid, but they dumped it in front of my property. If they’d dumped them at Oracle’s doorstep, I wouldn’t have cared.’

The piles of garbage are still a financial problem for the father of three.

‘It’s work I have to do. And it’s just more money, I’ll have to rent another bin and I just got out of the hospital after surgery so I probably shouldn’t be lifting anything. I’ll probably have to pay someone else to come and do it.

“Even the temporary fencing company stripped the fencing, but left the damaged panels on the property.”

Queensland legislation also means Mr Liston must find a way to secure his property as soon as possible, after the state watchdog, the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC), informed him that he would be liable if someone is injured in the field.

Oracle filed for bankruptcy Thursday after asking customers for more money to finish their homes and missing deadlines, leaving about 300 homes unfinished and owed at least $14 million to creditors.

The predicament sparked a confrontation between Mr. Liston and the company president, Tom Orel.

Despite having spent $350,000 so far for the land and to build his house, Mr Liston is left with ‘a shell’ that still needs a lot of work to complete

Interior photos taken of Mr Liston’s home in August show how little has been done. Originally the house would be ready in May

“I went to his office (Mr. Orel) on the holiday and demanded to see him,” said Mr. Liston.

“He tried to kick me out.”

The crisis in the construction industry has left potential homeowners in the lurch with thousands of homes across the country stranded as construction companies collapse.

Mr. Liston shed a tear when he learned that his family’s “first and last home” would be vacated by the construction company to which he had already paid $350,000.

Mr Liston, with his wife Pieta, said he intended the house to be his first and last home for his family, which consists of three children.

“When I found out I’m not going to lie, I shed a tear because I was here (in the hospital) and learned all this about my health and this to top off the cake,” he said.

Mr Liston, who works as a warehouse manager, said his home in Logan Reserve on Brisbane’s southern fringe was a ‘convertible’ and revealed that construction, due to be completed in May, had slowed considerably before the Oracle collapse.

Oracle’s collapse left about 300 homes unfinished and the failed company owed at least $14 million to creditors

Mr Liston said his house, which he signed a contract for in June 2021, was originally supposed to be ready in May.

Oracle was handed over to liquidators of the Robson Cotter Insolvency Group on Thursday.

Mr Orel has been contacted by Daily Mail Australia for comment.

A statement from the liquidators states that Mr. Orel is fully cooperating with them.

Mr. Liston said he had a confrontation with Oracle director Tom Orel in July, where Mr. Orel (pictured) tried to “kick him out of the office.”

“Mr Orel has highlighted the known difficult conditions in the construction industry, including the recent and rapid rise in construction costs,” the statement said.

“These factors resulted in cost overruns and project completion delays, which severely impacted the company’s cash flows and its ability to continue operating despite the best efforts of owners and staff.”

Mr Liston accused Mr Orel of acting as if nothing had happened until recently.

“He was trying to sell houses last week and he was still asking people for price increases last week,” Mr Liston said.

“He would have known this was coming.”