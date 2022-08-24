Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd: Building giant collapses
Building Massive Collapses Leaving Hundreds of Families Abandoned Over Their Unfinished Homes: ‘We Suffer’
- Construction giant Oracle Building Corporation in Queensland has collapsed
- The company is owned by liquidators and has up to 300 houses left unfinished
- Angry and distraught customers have taken to social media to express their frustration
- It’s the latest in the devastating nationwide wave of industry collapse
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Yet another Australian contractor has collapsed, abandoning distressed customers across hundreds of unfinished homes.
Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd, also known as Oracle Hunter Homes and Oracle Platinum Homes, was dissolved in a general meeting on Wednesday, leaving up to 300 homes under construction.
It is the latest in a wave of devastating collapses in the construction industry, with businesses across Australia going under due to high costs and supply constraints.
Construction giant Oracle Building Corporation in Queensland has been liquidated, leaving up to 300 houses unfinished
Creditors and suppliers are lining up to get as much money as possible after an insolvency notice is published with corporate regulator ASIC.
The construction giant’s customers, meanwhile, took to Facebook to criticize the company in the wake of the collapse.
“We just lost our deposit,” claimed one customer.
“Oracle Platinum Homes has been liquidated.”
Another customer said their “mental and physical health” had been affected by time with the builder.
“I know I’m not alone in this. Not to mention how my family has suffered.”
One gambler, Janet, wrote: ‘My granddaughters’ house after two years is still only a plate and a half frame.’