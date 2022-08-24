WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd: Building giant collapses

Australia
By Jacky

Building Massive Collapses Leaving Hundreds of Families Abandoned Over Their Unfinished Homes: ‘We Suffer’

  • Construction giant Oracle Building Corporation in Queensland has collapsed
  • The company is owned by liquidators and has up to 300 houses left unfinished
  • Angry and distraught customers have taken to social media to express their frustration
  • It’s the latest in the devastating nationwide wave of industry collapse

By David Southwell for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:55, 24 August 2022 | Updated: 04:18, 24 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Yet another Australian contractor has collapsed, abandoning distressed customers across hundreds of unfinished homes.

Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd, also known as Oracle Hunter Homes and Oracle Platinum Homes, was dissolved in a general meeting on Wednesday, leaving up to 300 homes under construction.

It is the latest in a wave of devastating collapses in the construction industry, with businesses across Australia going under due to high costs and supply constraints.

Construction giant Oracle Building Corporation in Queensland has been liquidated, leaving up to 300 houses unfinished

Construction giant Oracle Building Corporation in Queensland has been liquidated, leaving up to 300 houses unfinished

Creditors and suppliers are lining up to get as much money as possible after an insolvency notice is published with corporate regulator ASIC.

The construction giant’s customers, meanwhile, took to Facebook to criticize the company in the wake of the collapse.

“We just lost our deposit,” claimed one customer.

“Oracle Platinum Homes has been liquidated.”

Another customer said their “mental and physical health” had been affected by time with the builder.

“I know I’m not alone in this. Not to mention how my family has suffered.”

One gambler, Janet, wrote: ‘My granddaughters’ house after two years is still only a plate and a half frame.’

Related Posts

Bondi Sands founder Blair James marries…

Jacky

Aussie tennis player opens up about the…

Jacky

Anthony Albanese pushes Scott Morrison…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

How to experience Japan’s cherry…

Jacky

Two bodies discovered at an Adelaide…

Jacky

Georgia local TV station fires its…

Jacky
1 of 3,998

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More