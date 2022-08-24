Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd: Building giant collapses

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Yet another Australian contractor has collapsed, abandoning distressed customers across hundreds of unfinished homes.

Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd, also known as Oracle Hunter Homes and Oracle Platinum Homes, was dissolved in a general meeting on Wednesday, leaving up to 300 homes under construction.

It is the latest in a wave of devastating collapses in the construction industry, with businesses across Australia going under due to high costs and supply constraints.

Construction giant Oracle Building Corporation in Queensland has been liquidated, leaving up to 300 houses unfinished

Creditors and suppliers are lining up to get as much money as possible after an insolvency notice is published with corporate regulator ASIC.

The construction giant’s customers, meanwhile, took to Facebook to criticize the company in the wake of the collapse.

“We just lost our deposit,” claimed one customer.

“Oracle Platinum Homes has been liquidated.”

Another customer said their “mental and physical health” had been affected by time with the builder.

“I know I’m not alone in this. Not to mention how my family has suffered.”

One gambler, Janet, wrote: ‘My granddaughters’ house after two years is still only a plate and a half frame.’