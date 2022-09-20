OR mom fails to change new state law that will put period products in girls AND boys’ bathrooms

An Oregon woman’s petition to change a new law that would place menstrual products in all girls’ and boys’ toilets has been rejected.

Cherylene “Chery” Stritenberg, 49, of Medford, filed a petition in late June. requests to amend the Menstrual Dignity Act to limit the number of bathroom products that may be freely distributed.

As the law currently stands, all bathrooms—both girls and boys—must have a selection of tampons and maxi pads offered to K-12 students, as well as public schools. The purpose of the law is to help students of all gender identities through their period.

Many schools have already started implementing the law in schools, which requires educational institutions to have dispensers in every bathroom and clearly state in two languages ​​that the products are free.

Stritenberg, who is also a school board member at Eagle Point, requested that the number be limited to “at least” two bathrooms, in order to cut the huge cost of the state’s education budget.

The current program is estimated to cost the state $2.8 million of its annual education budget of $4.6 million.

Cherylene “Chery” Stritenberg, 49, of Medford, filed a petition in late June to limit the number of bathroom products. She wanted to limit the bathrooms to “at least” two instead of every bathroom

As the law currently stands, it requires all K-12 and public schools to provide free pads and tampons in both girls’ and boys’ restrooms. The program is estimated to cost the state $2.8 million of its $4.6 million annual education budget

After she filed the petition, it was open to public comment in July and received about 250 responses, with the majority agreeing to limit the scope of the initiative, according to the Oregonian.

“My petition won’t stop a neighborhood from putting as many tampons in as many bathrooms as they see fit for their neighborhood; it just wouldn’t require all districts to do that,” Sritenberg told the Oregonian.

The mother, who previously petitioned the state to lift the COVID vaccine requirement for teachers and volunteers, says the law will add an additional cost in a state that struggles to cover more than 80 percent of its population. are graduating high school students.

In fact, last year the Oregon Legislative Revenue Office estimated that the state would spend about $5.6 million from the State School Fund in its first two years — which is enough to pay about 30 teacher salaries each year.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against making these products available, but to demand that we divert money from our state school funds to make sure they are specifically included in boys’ bathrooms is an abuse of those funds,” he said. Strienberg earlier. this year, suggesting that the money should be used for new textbooks and supplies instead.

“I hope we can re-evaluate and come to a better solution that is financially sound and beneficial to those who need it,” she said earlier this year.

However, the Board of Education rejected her petition, stating that changing the law would be contrary to the intent of the legislature.

Stritenberg told the outlet she isn’t “done” yet and plans to force lawmakers to change the law.

Stritenberg wanted to reduce the number to cut costs and reallocate those funds to things like supplies and textbooks

The Menstrual Dignity Act was introduced into the Oregon state legislature by Democratic Representative Ricki Ruiz (pictured)

The 49-year-old also appeared on Dr. Phil to discuss gender inclusiveness and whether or not parents should be involved when a student brings up the topic to teachers.

The mother advocated that parents be involved in the discussions of students who think they are transgender.

Stritenberg argued that “there is a difference between feeling uncomfortable when you go to your parents or being harmed when you go to your parents” and argued that there should be government restrictions on when children should be able to start puberty blockers.

“If parents aren’t involved and they have that other side, so much can be missed,” she said in the Sept. 16 episode.

“But what about someone who ends up changing something because it’s not meant for him, and is just confused? Then they go down a road in these states where you can get medical hormone therapy and puberty blockers at the pre-adult age. There is an age restriction on voting, driving, buying alcohol, firearms. There is an age restriction on many things. There should be age restrictions on this.’

Meanwhile, transgender dude Jordan disagreed, saying schools should provide an “environment to experience this for themselves before bringing it to the parents.”

“As a kid who’s been in that position once in my life, it’s so hard to bring this kind of information to your parents. Your parents are the last people you want to give that information to because you don’t want to disappoint them,” Jordan said on the show.

“For me I think that although the parents have to be involved to some extent, yes I don’t think it has to be from the first contact, we have to pass this on to the parents.”

The Menstrual Dignity Act was originally introduced into the Oregon state legislature by Democratic Representative Ricki Ruiz, and gained widespread support in the Oregon House of Representatives — all but one Republicans voted for it.

Proponents have argued that providing free universal access to menstrual products will alleviate unnecessary embarrassment and costs for students going through puberty, the Oregonian reported.

That’s widely supported – although proponents say delivering the products to the boys’ bathroom is a wake-up call and an unnecessary waste of money.

The original draft of the bill only required schools to provide products in gender-neutral and girls’ toilets, and when the program rolled out last year, districts were required to provide free tampons and pads in “at least two bathrooms,” but had the freedom to choose which ones.

The law was later extended to include all boys’ toilets so transgender and non-binary students can access these products.

“As we know, there are many of our young people who do not identify as female or male, or change their gender,” Ruiz said. “We wanted to respect that and make sure we make these resources available in all toilets for people who have trouble switching toilets.”

It is now the most comprehensive bill for menstrual products on the West Coast, according to the Oregonian.

In California, high costs forced lawmakers to roll back their 2021 law to include only school toilets in grades six through 12, including in at least one boys’ bathroom per school.

She also appeared on Dr. Phil (pictured) to discuss how parents can get involved in discussion with teachers when students say they may think they are transgender. She expressed concern that students are making the wrong choice about their gender identity without involving parents

Community colleges and state universities are also required to have at least one location on campus where students can access these products.

And in Washington state, public and private schools are required to provide menstrual products in all gender-neutral and feminine bathrooms for students in grades six through 12.

If a school does not have a gender neutral bathroom, they are required to place menstrual hygiene products in at least one men’s bathroom.

The law also requires students in grades three through five to access these products in at least one location.

But Oregon law goes further, requiring tampons and pads in boy bathrooms for kids as young as kindergarten — which Stritenberg says is a waste of resources, worrying that students will misuse the products and cause damage to the facilities.

Oregon Live already reports that the Beaverton School District, Portland Public Schools and David Douglas School District have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the new all-bathroom dispensers, although state officials are expected to reimburse school districts for the cost.

Portland spent about $200,000 on products and dispensers, including larger units for gender-neutral and girls’ bathrooms, and smaller units for boys’ bathrooms.

The Beaverton School District, meanwhile, has spent nearly $300,000.