Optus issues grovelling apology in full page ad as fewer NSW residents required to replace licences

Optus has released a full-page ad apologizing to its millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in the country’s biggest-ever data breach.

The telecoms giant published the apology in newspapers and shorter versions in shopping malls, saying it was sorry to its 9.8 million customers affected by the hack.

‘We are deeply sorry’, read the apology. ‘We are deeply saddened that there has been a cyber attack on our watch.

‘We know this is devastating and we will have to work hard to regain your trust. The attack was quickly shut down and we are working closely with authorities to understand how this attack on your privacy occurred.’

The apology comes as it has revealed that fewer NSW customers will need to change their license numbers because of tougher document verification standards.

Optus has released a full-page ad apologizing to its millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in the country’s biggest-ever data breach

The telecoms giant published the blunt apology in newspapers and shorter versions in shopping malls, saying it was sorry to its 9.8 million customers affected by the hack

“Our priority is to prevent harm to customers,” Optus wrote in its apology.

‘We are here to help and support you through any personal concerns you may feel.

‘We know there is a lot of information and misinformation out there and we have heard your message that we need to communicate more clearly.

‘That’s why we’ve now put together easily accessible materials so you can stay informed about the actions you can take at optus.com.au/support/cyberattack.’

About 16,000 Optus customers in NSW will have their license replaced – a number that is staggeringly less than the 1.2 million in Victoria and Queensland.

NSW had introduced tougher document verification standards with new rules for passing a national document verification check updated on 1 September.

The change has been in the works for the past eight years and came into force just in time for Optus to be hacked and customer personal information stolen weeks later.

The apology comes as it has revealed that fewer NSW customers will have to change their license numbers due to tougher document verification standards (stock image)

NSW Customer Services and Digital Minister Victor Dominello said the consequences would have been far worse if identification standards had not been tightened.

“The Optus breach is terrible for everyone affected,” Dominello said Sydney Morning Herald.

‘But fortunately we have digitized the driving license in NSW, which enables us to respond more quickly than others.’

The ID check requires a two-step process: license and physical card numbers.

NSW residents only had part of their license details stolen and only need to change their card number and not their license number.

About 16,000 Optus customers in NSW will have their license replaced – a number that is staggeringly less than the 1.2 million in Victoria and Queensland (stock image)

NSW is the latest state to join Western Australia, the ACT, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory to introduce the tougher identification rules.

Victoria and Queensland do not have the strict rules with 700,000 Victorians and 500,000 Queenslanders estimated to need a new license number.

NSW residents may have to wait weeks for a replacement card, but can use an updated version on their digital license much sooner.

Victoria and Queensland drivers do not have access to digital licences, so they will have to wait much longer to get their new licences.