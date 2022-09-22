Optus hacked exposing millions of customers’ personal details
Personal data of nearly nine million Optus customers leaked in one of Australia’s biggest cyberattacks ever – what the hackers know about YOU
Up to nine million Optus customers have had all their personal information stolen, including passport and license numbers, email and home addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers in a major cyber attack.
Hackers have reportedly exploited a weakness in the Optus firewall, which is considered one of the largest cyberattacks in Australian history.
More to come