Optus hack: Victims to get free passport as Anthony Albanese confirms telco will pay

Optus has agreed to foot the bill for any victim involved in the telco’s massive hack who wants a new passport, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed.

The opposition pressed the federal government to pay for new passports for the more than 10 million people who may have had their travel document information stolen in last week’s hack.

But Mr Albanese confirmed after National Cabinet on Friday that Optus had agreed to pay for their damages.

Albanese said it was “perfectly appropriate” for Optus to pay.

“I find it extraordinary that the federal opposition called on taxpayers to foot the bill. “I note Paul Fletcher’s comments trying to play politics with this issue and blame the government on his nine years in cabinet and his failure to provide any serious criticism of Optus,” Albanese told reporters on Friday.

Optus has already agreed to pay for new driving licenses for anyone affected.

Anthony Albanese said it was ‘perfectly appropriate’ for Optus to pay the bill

Those affected by the Optus hack will get free passes, paid for by the telco

It comes as the Australian Federal Police set up a new taskforce to help protect customers affected by the Optus data breach from identity theft.

Operation Guardian, launched by the AFP in partnership with state and territory forces, will help affected customers and protect Australians from cybercrime.

The more than 10,000 people whose identity documents are known to have been released during the breach are being prioritized by the task force to ensure they do not become victims of financial fraud.

AFP Assistant Commissioner for Cyber ​​Command Justine Gough said investigators would bring justice to those whose personal information had been compromised.

But she admitted that investigators were still working to determine exactly how many people were affected.

“Customers affected by the breach will receive multi-jurisdictional and multi-layered protection against identity crime and financial fraud,” she told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Guardian will focus on monitoring online forums and other internet and dark web sites for criminals trying to exploit the identity information.

“The AFP and law enforcement across Australia take this crime very seriously,” Ms Gough said.

“Cybercrime is the burglary of the 21st century and we urge all Australians to be extra vigilant about their online security at this time.”

She urged Australians to report suspicious activity related to bank accounts, not click on links in text messages and be wary of phone calls from people claiming to be Optus employees.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has criticized the Government for not introducing new privacy legislation to Parliament following the Optus hack.

He said Australians should be “white-hot with anger” after their sensitive information was stolen.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said earlier this week that the government was looking to bring legislation to the House of Commons before the end of the year.

But this was considered by the coalition to be too slow.

‘It should have been in parliament this week that the government was aware of this problem,’ he told Nine on Friday.

‘I think 10 million Australians should be white-hot with anger that their information was compromised and the Home Secretary disappeared for three days.’

Optus will foot the bill for new passports and driving licences

The opposition has called on the government to free up ‘critical’ cyber security funding, which is being reviewed along with other industry grants given by the previous Morrison government.

More than $60 million in cybersecurity training grants have been withheld.

Opposition industry spokeswoman Sussan Ley said it was inexcusable to delay funding from the Cyber ​​Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund.

“Labour has already been forced to withdraw baseless policy attacks on other initiatives which supported some of our most critical sectors to increase sovereign capability – and now this lack of support for our cyber security industry has weakened our country,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the breach as a ‘wake up call’ for business.