Optus hack leads to huge cyber-security law changes

Published: 02:14, October 6, 2022 | Up to date: 02:15, October 6, 2022

The Federal Government has announced sweeping changes to cyber security laws in the wake of the devastating Optus hack.

Under the new laws, telcos such as Optus will be able to share data more easily with financial bodies and governments to prevent cybercrime.

The changes will be for the ‘sole purpose of protecting consumers’, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said at a joint news conference with Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday.

Rowland said the new laws will allow “telcos to better coordinate with financial institutions to detect and mitigate the risk of malicious activity, including ID theft and fraud”.

