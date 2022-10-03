Optus cyber attack: Telco reveals 2.1 million customers exposed: NRL text, Deloitte review

The fallout from the Optus cyber attack saga continues after millions of furious customers received text messages about how their driving license details were exposed in the mass data breach.

The attacked telecoms giant released more details on the impact on Monday, confirming that the identification details of 2.1 million current and former customers have been exposed.

About 1.2 million customers have had at least one number from a current and valid form of identification and personal information compromised, including 150,000 from passport and 50,000 from Medicare card.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a new video message that those 1.2 million customers should act and have already been contacted.

Millions of angry Optus customers received this regarding SMS on Sunday night

The remaining 900,000 who had expired IDs compromised may, in addition to personal information, also have to act pending updates from licensing authorities.

About 7.7 million customers have not had their personal information stolen and do not need to take any action, but are encouraged to be vigilant.

Optus has also appointed Deloitte to launch an independent external review of the cyber attack and its security systems, controls and processes.

The update comes hours after the telco sent a blanket mass text message to affected customers during Sunday night’s NRL final, sparking massive outrage.

‘Cyberattack update: Confirmation that only the license number on your driver’s license was exposed, not the card number. Your state or territory government will advise on any action you may need to take via their website,’ read the text from Optus.

Almost 10 million Australians remain at risk of having private and sensitive information sold online after a hacker infiltrated Optus’ system and raided the details of its current and former customers.

Optus has confirmed the identification details of 2.1 million current and former customers exposed in the recent cyber attack (pictured an Optus store in Sydney last week)

“While the numbers have decreased, we are disappointed that even one customer’s information could be affected,” Bayer Rosmarin says in the new video.

‘And we are deeply saddened that this could happen, especially as we really care about protecting our customers’ information.’

She ended the five-minute video by assuring customers that Optus was doing everything it could to ensure customers are not harmed as a result of the cyber attack.

‘We have unlimited energy to do the right thing, to understand what went wrong and make sure it never happens again.’

Earlier on Monday, Optus announced that it has appointed international professional services firm Deloitte to conduct an independent external review of the latest cyber attack.

Deloitte will carry out a forensic assessment of the cyber attack and the circumstances surrounding it as Optus pledged to restore customer trust.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin (pictured) shared a new video message to customers on Monday evening

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened and we recognize the significant concern it has caused many people,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

“While our overwhelming focus remains on protecting our customers and minimizing the harm that could come from the theft of their information, we are determined to find out what went wrong.”

“This review will help ensure we understand how it happened and how we can prevent it from happening again.

‘It will help inform Optus’ response to the incident. This can also help others in the private and public sectors where sensitive data is stored and where there is a risk of cyber attack.

Meanwhile, the scathing attack on Optus from all sides of the government continues.

Optus has assured 7.7 million customers that their personal information has not been stolen and there is no need to take action, but they are being urged to be vigilant

“One of the real issues is the lack of communication from Optus, both with its customers and the government,” Minister Tanya Plibersek told Sunrise on Monday.

‘I don’t think the company is doing a very good job with its customers or giving the government the information we need to keep people safe.

“It is extraordinary that we do not have any Medicare numbers or Centrelink numbers that may have been compromised.”

Nationals frontbencher Barnaby Joyce added: ‘Those in the know say it was not a very sophisticated way of getting into the Optus information.

‘Why can’t they protect your privacy and go back to people and say we have a real problem here and be careful?’