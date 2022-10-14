Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin avoids Ross Greenwood question on if she has offered resignation

Ross Greenwood asked her about her future, but she only gave party lines

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been in the top job at Optus since April 2020

Optus CEO sidesteps question on whether she tendered her resignation after hack

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has given an extraordinary response when pressed on whether she will offer her resignation over the Optus data breach.

The chief executive repeatedly dodged questions about her future during an interview on Sky News.

Instead, she insisted she had ‘stood up’ to take responsibility and ‘worked hard’ to get to the bottom of the data breach, which affected millions of customers.

Ms. Bayer Rosmarin did not elaborate on how she had taken responsibility.

“I’m completely focused on doing the right thing for our customers, so I’ve stood up with my team to take responsibility to get to the bottom of how this could happen, and I’m doing everything we can to prevent customers from getting hurt,” Bayer Rosmarin said in the interview.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is avoiding questions about whether she has tendered her resignation following the data breach last month

When asked once again if she had tendered her resignation, she again avoided giving a direct answer, instead giving a bizarre answer about being a ‘customer master’.

“I work hard on behalf of customers to be the customer champion and prevent harm from this incident,” she said.

‘That’s all I focus on.

‘I am 100 per cent committed to fixing this, doing the right thing for customers and rebuilding trust and love for the Optus brand.’

Bayer Rosmarin was also asked how many customers Optus lost as a result of the hack, a question the CEO also flatly avoided answering.

‘We have spoken to customers every day, and many customers stick with us. There are some customers who have concerns and leave,’ she said.

‘I worry about every single customer who leaves Optus. Any customer loss concerns us.’

About 9.8 million Optus customers’ names, passports, driver’s license numbers, addresses, email addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers were stolen by hackers in Australia’s biggest-ever data breach last month

The 45-year-old had a rapid rise to become Optus boss, a role she claimed in April 2020.

Speaking to the media after the break-up, Ms Bayer Rosmarin said: “I think it’s a mix of a lot of different emotions. I’m obviously angry that there are people out there who want to do this to our customers, I is disappointed that we could ‘not have prevented it.’

Cyber ​​Security Minister Claire O’Neal recently called the breach at the country’s second largest telco ‘a fundamental hack’, although Optus denied this, claiming the data was ‘encrypted’ and had ‘multiple firewalls’.

