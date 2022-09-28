Optus Advanced Security Operation Centre information and video removed amid data hack

Facilities tours can no longer be booked online and video has been removed from the site

The move comes after Optus was hacked and 10,200 customer data leaked

Optus has removed all content about its $10 million security center, wiping videos about the most advanced spot and the ability to visit it from its website during the recent hacking crisis.

Up to 10 million Optus customers were warned they could become victims of identity fraud after the telecom giant’s data systems were hacked, with 10,200 customers having their data released Monday.

The data released includes passport, driver’s license and Medicare numbers, as well as dates of birth and home addresses.

Now, Optus appears to have removed information about its $10 million state-of-the-art security center, which was unveiled in 2016.

Advanced Security Operations Center (ASOC) on the Optus Campus in Sydney. Photo is a still from the deleted online video

A page on Optus’ website explains the facility opened after the company realized that “malicious cyber activity has become a major challenge for all Australian organisations, with the threat of loss of sensitive commercial and personal information or major damage to their business.” and reputation’.

“The new Sydney-based Advanced Security Operation Center (ASOC) is a state-of-the-art, highly secure facility that delivers customer service, advanced threat detection, threat intelligence, incident response and security equipment management,” Optus said in 2016.

The video tour of the ASOC facility has also been removed.

In an equally curious move, it is now impossible to book a tour of the facility.

If you click on the ‘book now’ prompt, you will see a pop-up message that reads ‘We will contact you’.

Optus Business president John Paitaridis – who left the company in 2019 – praised the facility when it launched in 2016.

“Most organizations worldwide and here in Australia are not equipped to deal with cyber threats. No organization can do it alone,” he said.

“Organizations need to work together and collaborate and make sure they have the latest cybersecurity capabilities in place to protect their employees and their customers.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mark Dreyfus revealed that the FBI had been called in to work with the police to investigate Optus’ data breach.

“The government, as well as the Australian Federal Police and other government agencies are working closely on the Optus data breach,” he said.

“The Australian Federal Police are taking this very seriously with a large number of involved agents, who are working with other federal agencies and state and territory police, as well as the FBI in the United States and with industry.”