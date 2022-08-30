Optimizing competing instrument needs with an objective measure

NASA’s ECOSTRESS satellite image of plant stress at the Sundarban World Heritage Site in South Asia. Red colors indicate high evaporative stress of the plant and green colors indicate low stress. Future hyperspectral tools to detect plant stress could be optimized through intrinsic dimensionality analysis. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech, Public Domain



Designing instruments for spacecraft missions is an exercise in managing trade-offs. With severe limitations on power, mass and volume, space-based instruments are often compromised in ways that an equivalent laboratory instrument would not. Each instrument generally also supports a number of experiments or observation campaigns.

Each potential use of an instrument benefits in a different way from characteristics such as spatial, temporal and spectral resolution or the signal-to-noise ratio. For example, geological observations may prefer high spatial and spectral resolution, while meteorological experiments may require observations with a high cadence and good signal-to-noise ratio. Balancing these competing needs is a critical aspect of instrument design.

in their Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences study, Cawse-Nicholson et al. propose a new objective measure for optimizing the competing needs of instrument users, which they call intrinsic dimensionality (ID). Intrinsic dimensionality quantifies the information content in a given set of observations by essentially counting the number of significant components in a principal component analysis of the data.

To test their approach, the authors applied ID to NASA’s proposed spacecraft Surface Biology and Geology. They identified and processed spectroscopic data sets from existing sources that were representative of the mission’s projected capabilities. By resampling the input data in different ways, they simulated different possible trade-offs between instruments and calculated the ID for each.

The study finds that intrinsic dimensionality decreases with noisier, lower-resolution observations, which is consistent with intuition. However, the scientists note that this statistic can be used to quantify intuition to make tradeoffs. They find that the sample scene (e.g. desert vs. forest) has some effect on the consistency of ID for spatial considerations, but less so for spectral ones. In the future, they will apply the concept to more areas of instrument and mission design, such as data rates, flight paths and observation schedules.

More information:

K. Cawse-Nicholson et al, Intrinsic dimension as a measure of the impact of mission design parameters, Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences (2022). K. Cawse-Nicholson et al, Intrinsic dimension as a measure of the impact of mission design parameters,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JG006876

Provided by Eos

This story has been republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.