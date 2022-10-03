Optical biosensing through a toy microscope over a surface ‘rainbow’ chip

Schematic diagram of the rainbow-capturing meta-surface used in the diagnosis of lung cancer (left) and captured “rainbow” localization images for spectral analysis observed through a 4× objective lens (right). Credit: Qiaoqiang Gan



The global spread of COVID-19 has underlined the importance of rapid, accurate and convenient detection of viruses and diseases. Recently, researchers have been exploring on-chip detection technologies to address these emerging challenges. More and more healthcare monitoring functionalities are being integrated with wearable devices, including personalized detection devices that can be implemented in everyday life.

New research led by engineers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST of Saudi Arabia) and the State University of New York at Buffalo (University at Buffalo, USA) is making significant progress in this direction. The system is constructed by a graded surface nanograding where the period changes from 300 nm to 500 nm. Under the illumination of LEDs or lasers, one can see a dark bar in the reflection image (as illustrated in the picture).

The spatial location of the dark bar is determined by the incident wavelength, i.e. different incident wavelengths will result in different dark bars at different positions within an area of ​​30 m × 64 m (smaller than the cross-sectional area of ​​a hair) . That’s why this phenomenon is called “rainbow” trapping on a chip. When biomolecules bind to this chip, the location of the dark bar will spatially shift, allowing these surface bonds to be directly observed.

“Rainbow trapping of light is an intriguing on-chip slow light phenomenon, which was first reported in 2007 based on metamaterials with a negative index of refraction. However, to capture a real rainbow instead of a single wavelength, broadband is negative. Requires refractive metamaterial. This type of material has not been realized to date,” said Gan, the lead author of this work, a KAUST professor.

“My group demonstrated this fundamentally intriguing phenomenon using graded surface lattices and validated it through experiments. Now we have filled the application gap using the captured ‘rainbow’ chip.”

Importantly, using a 4× microscope (a low setting that can be easily achieved with a toy microscope and a portable cell phone microscope), a wavelength shift of 0.032 nm was observed, indicating the spectroscopic analysis capability using of this miniaturized chip, which equals the performance of conventional, expensive fiber-optic or diffraction grating-based desktop spectrometers.

This team prepared a 2×2 array of the “rainbow” sensor unit on the same chip and performed a high-throughput detection of the exosomal epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a promising circulating biomarker for the diagnosis of lung cancer.

“The most appealing feature is that the sensitive observation was achieved using a low-cost optical microscope system,” said another leading co-author, Dr. Yun Wu, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the University at Buffalo. “The detection results distinguish lung cancer patients from healthy controls, which is equivalent to conventional techniques. But our current rainbow chip system is much simpler and more cost-effective and can be integrated with future smartphone systems.”

The research was published in Engineering.

Chip-scale metamicroscope for high-quality imaging

More information:

Lyu Zhou et al, Super-Resolution Displacement Spectroscopic Sensing over a Surface “Rainbow”, Engineering (2022). Lyu Zhou et al, Super-Resolution Displacement Spectroscopic Sensing over a Surface “Rainbow”,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.eng.2022.03.018