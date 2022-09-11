Oprah Winfrey leads stars at premiere of Sidney Poitier documentary during TIFF

It’s only fitting that Oprah Winfrey was in attendance for the world premiere of the new documentary about the late Hollywood screen legend Sidney Poitier.

Not only did the so-called Queen Of All Media consider him a mentor and friend, she also helped produce the new film starring Derik Murray.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, who collaborated with writer Jesse James Miller, Sidney made his highly anticipated debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, which sadly comes eight months after Poitier’s death at age 94.

Oprah Winfrey, 68, attended the world premiere of the new Sidney Poitier documentary, Sidney, which she co-produced with Derik Murray, at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, as part of day three of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Winfrey, 68, was absolutely beaming as she arrived in front of Roy Thomson Hall, just steps from the red carpet.

Not only did she dazzle admirers with her spectacular silver sequin dress, but she also shone with her proud and infectious smile.

Her distinctive metallic number came complete with buttons up and down the front, which were left unbuttoned at both the top and bottom.

This allowed her heels with a rustic pattern to show through with the ensemble.

On this proud evening, the legendary talk show host complimented the dress with sparkly earrings and a pair of matching rings.

The Mississippi native had her darkly styled back of her face in the front, while it hung long on the sides and back.

After taking a few poses solo on the red carpet, Winfrey was joined by friend and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

The writer, director and actor, 52, who has been friends with Winfrey and considers her a mentor, looked stylish in shiny black trousers paired with a multicolored jacket over a white shirt.

At certain points, the two stars put their arms around each other in front of the photographers as they laughed and chatted.

Sidney tells the story of the life and career of the heralded actor and director, who has the great honor of being the first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The film, which has been in development and production for five years, takes a broad view of his life, told in a linear fashion and narrated by the actor himself through eight hours of interview footage shot with Winfrey in 2012, as well as other archive interviews, according to Deadline.

Poitier’s family lived in the Bahamas, then a Crown Colony, but he was unexpectedly born in Miami, Florida, while they were visiting, automatically granting him US citizenship.

He would move to Miami at age 15 and then to New York City when he was 16, all hoping to build a career as an actor.

Poitier eventually joined the American Negro Theater, leading to his breakthrough film role as a high school student in the movie in Blackboard Jungle (1955).

Historic: Growing up in the Bahamas, Poitier would become the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar with his performance in Lilies of the Field (1963)

His guiding light: Winfrey long regarded Poitier as a mentor and friend; they were pictured together in Los Angeles in February 2007

In 1958, Poitier starred alongside Tony Curtis as chained escaped convicts in The Defiant Ones, which received nine Academy Award nominations, including both actors receiving Best Actor nominations, which was a first for a Black Actor.

He would finally win his historic Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field (1963), playing a handyman who helped a group of German-speaking nuns build a chapel.

Winfrey has been open about which Poitier film is her favorite: 1965’s A Patch Of Blue. She looked at it again when she paid tribute to her mentor after his death by watching his films for 30 days.

“I went back and looked at that one in particular because he always said it was one of his favorites because it was so groundbreaking at the time,” said Winfrey, adding: “And when you think about it, it’s extraordinary. Poitier is in the park with a blind white girl.’

And while Poitier himself didn’t get to see the finished work after his death in January, fans will now be able to witness the man’s mate when Sidney appears on Apple TV+ on September 23.