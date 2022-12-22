Oprah Winfrey is shocked after fan says $100 is too much to spend on a Christmas gift

Oprah Winfrey was asked by a fan for Christmas gift inspiration and was stunned when they said $100 was too much to spend on a gift.

The fan told the talk show host, 68, who is worth a massive $2.5 billion, that his mother was not well and that he wanted something to cheer her up during the holiday season.

She replied, “A wonderful thing is that jewelry box I had on Favorite Things.” A beautiful red jewelery box with a small…”

However, the boy intervened and said, “That’s too expensive for me.”

Shocked: Oprah Winfrey – worth $2.5 billion – was speechless when a fan told her that $100 is too much to spend on a Christmas gift in new viral video

The talk show host was visibly surprised by his answer, assuring him it’s “about $100.”

However, he said he needed a lower budget and a more sentimental gift, which meant she had to come up with an alternative on the spot.

Oprah replied, “You list your top ten reasons why you love her, and you make a nice card, and it’s your top ten.”

The now-viral clip, which has been viewed more than 859,000 times on TikTok, has left social media users divided.

Present: The fan told Oprah he wanted something to cheer his mom up for the holidays, so she suggested a jewelry box that he said was too expensive

Some were angry about the clip, including one person who suggested Oprah was out of touch, writing, “She said, ‘Oh, poor thing? I have a better present for you.'”

Another agreed, writing, “A billionaire doesn’t understand what it’s like for the rest of us.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “She was SHOOK that $100 was too expensive.” “Do they even make things that cost less than $100?”

Alternative: He said he wanted a lower budget and a more sentimental gift, which meant she had to come up with an alternative on the spot

No contact: The now-viral clip, which has more than 859,000 views on TikTok, has divided social media users

However, others were more supportive of Oprah and how she approached the situation.

One person wrote, “I think Oprah handled this and answered this really well.”

Another added, “Her second suggestion was incredibly thoughtful.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Bless her heart. she tried to help. I love both of her suggestions.

There was no judgment in her tone or response. love her sentimental gift idea.”

Support: Others, however, were more supportive of Oprah and how she approached the situation

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they’d invited Oprah Winfrey to their Kensington Palace cottage for tea – and the TV mogul was stunned by the “tiny” size of the residence.

In episode five of their amazing Netflix docuseries, the Sussexes talked about their lives in Nottingham Cottage, where they lived in the months following their wedding in May 2018. “living in a palace” as many thought.

According to Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, their feelings about the ‘tiny’ house were cemented when Oprah, 68, joined them ‘for tea’ – with the Duke revealing that the TV presenter exclaimed: ‘No one would believe it! when she saw the property itself.

Wow! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked about living in their ‘little’ Kensington Palace cottage in the latest episodes of their Netflix series, saying Oprah couldn’t believe the size

Other World: They revealed that Oprah (seen in a 2012 interview with Simon Cowell) was stunned by the size of the cottage and told the couple, “No one would ever believe it!”

This comes after Oprah’s lavish lifestyle was revealed. Oprah is one of the richest self-made women in America, reportedly earning $300 million a year while owning $127 million worth of real estate.

In a recent post, Oprah and her Thanksgiving guests sat around a beautiful 18-person table in the dining room of her 23,000-square-foot California mansion, which was filled to the brim with decadent flowers and candles.

Other posts show Oprah sipping wine on her expansive front porch, enjoying movies on her home theater and getting her nails done.

One video even features her sorting through her stacks of designer clothes in a huge walk-in closet, while another gives her followers a peek inside her lavish abode.

Lavish: A recent post showed her and her Thanksgiving guests sitting at a beautiful 18-person table in the dining room of her 23,000-square-foot California mansion

Her main base is a sprawling Georgian-style mansion in Montecito — which is just steps away from the $14.65 million home where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

She first purchased the luxury home in 2001 for $52 million, and over the years she has continued to expand the property by purchasing many of the adjacent estates.

She now owns a whopping 80 acres in the area — estimated to be worth about $90 million — and has nicknamed the property The Promised Land.

Oprah also spent millions more on redesigning the beautiful house in 2010 after admitting that the “grand” house didn’t feel “true to itself.”

The TV personality also owns two vacation homes: a beachfront home in Maui, Hawaii (seen), which sits on an impressive 163 acres of land, and a country home in Telluride, Colorado.

She added that while it was “picture perfect,” it was “slightly impersonal,” and she enlisted designer Rose Tarlow to step in and help.

She had a fountain “the size of a lake,” which “shoots water to the sky,” added to her yard, and planted a grove of “mature oaks,” according to Fashion.

She also had an entire second home built “for the sole purpose of reading the New York Times in the morning while drinking her tea”—an open-air stone structure she calls the “Teahouse.”

The mansion also features six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, a large dining room, and numerous living areas.

Pros: Another image shared in October was of Oprah posing with her personal hairdresser, Nicole Mangrum

In another photo shared by Oprah in October, she posed with her personal hairdresser, Nicole Mangrum — whom she called “holy,” while crediting her for making her locks “strong, bouncy, and purposeful.”

And in the caption of a photo posted in January, the 68-year-old shared a tribute to private chef Zairah Mae Molina, who baked a “delicious coconut-pineapple cake” for her birthday. In the past, she has shared numerous other videos of personal chefs preparing food for her in her home.

Aside from having her own staff, another perk of Oprah Winfrey is that she can fly on luxury vacations whenever she wants, thanks to the $75 million private jet she bought back in 2015.

She previously revealed that she decided to purchase the Gulfstream G650 after being approached by a female fan at Chicago O’Hare Airport, who asked her for a hug.