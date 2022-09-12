Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen’s death will help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make ‘peace’ with royals

Oprah Winfrey said she hopes ‘burying the dead’ will help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally make ‘peace’ with the royals — a year after the couple’s explosive interview with the host appeared to contribute to the quarrel between the family.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, have been reunited with Prince William, 40, and his wife, Kate Middleton, 40, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The relationship between the siblings appeared to be breaking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were relinquishing their royal duties and leaving the monarchy behind to move to the United States in early 2020.

The couple, who now raise their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, in a $14 million mansion in Los Angeles, California, later spoke about their decision on Oprah’s show — in which they made a series of bombshell allegations, including that an unnamed royal raised “worries and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born, and that Kate once made Meghan cry over a flower girl dress for her wedding to Harry.

Now the TV personality, 68, has spoken out about where Prince Harry and Prince William stand, saying she was hopeful that the tragic loss of their grandmother could bring them back together.

“I think in all families – you know, my father passed away recently, this summer – and when all the families come together for a communal ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there is a chance for peace to establish,” she said. Additional recently. “And hopefully there will be.”

The Queen, who reigned on the British throne for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” in her sleep last Thursday at the age of 96, and her entire family has united in the wake of her death.

The two brothers and their wives visited the hordes of grieving fans lined up outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, marking the first time the foursome had been seen side by side since March 2020.

During the Oprah interview, which aired in March 2021, Meghan addressed previous rumors that she had brought Kate to tears in the days before she married Prince Harry, explaining: “No, the reverse has happened.”

While she didn’t share many details about the breakup, she said the disagreement related to the flower girls’ dresses.

“I’m not saying that to belittle anyone, because it was a really rough week of the wedding, and she was upset about something,” she told Oprah, adding: “It made me cry, and it hurt my feelings really. .

The Queen (seen on September 6) died ‘peacefully’ on September at the age of 96

“But she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”

During the interview, Meghan also said she felt she was “silenced” by the royals, and that she was “given a very clear direction from the moment the world knew she and Harry were dating to always say, “No comment.”

“I’ve always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights, and that’s the sad irony of the past four years — I’ve advocated for women to use their voices for so long,” she continued.

She also said it felt like she wasn’t “protected” by them when “other members of the family” were.

“It wasn’t until we got married and things really got worse that I started to understand that not only was I unprotected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she said. “They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

During the Oprah interview, which aired in March 2021, Meghan claimed the royals had expressed “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

While pregnant with her first child, Meghan claimed that some members of the royal family expressed concern about how dark Archie’s skin might look given that she is half black.

“In those months that I was pregnant, around the same time, we have the conversation together of, he doesn’t get security, he doesn’t get a title, and also worries and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” he said. they.

The pair didn’t specify who was concerned about Archie’s skin color, but Prince Harry told Oprah privately that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Phillip.

Meghan also revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family, telling Oprah, “I just didn’t want to live anymore. That was a clear and real and frightening and constant thought.’

Earlier this year, a royal expert revealed to: the mirror that Kate found it “humiliating” when Meghan spoke of her to Oprah, adding that she “will not forget” how she was treated but wanted to end their feud.

Last December, a source also told People magazine that Kate was “very upset” about the estrangement between the family.