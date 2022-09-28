Oprah Winfrey drops a big hint she’s planning acting return

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Oprah Winfrey has dropped a hint that she plans to return to acting.

The 68-year-old TV titan has acted in several movies while juggling her career as a talk show host.

She earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 1985 drama The Color Purple and starred in other films such as The Butler (2013) and Selma (2014).

Back on screen: Oprah Winfrey has dropped a hint that she plans to return to acting

His last major acting role came four years ago in Ava DuVernay’s 2018 offering A Wrinkle in Time.

Now Oprah has appeared on Variety’s The Power of Women issue alongside filmmaker Ava and suggested that a return to the big screen is on the cards.

When asked about taking on another acting role, Oprah said, “Listen, I’m living on a bush in Maui…”

Ava then chimed in and said, “But if something perfect were to come up…” prompting Oprah to add, “Actually, I think something perfect is coming, and I know what it is.”

Tons of acting experience: The 68-year-old TV titan has acted in several movies while also juggling her career as a talk show host (pictured in 2019)

Discloser: “I actually think something perfect is coming, and I know what it is,” Oprah said (Pictured Sept. 21, 2022)

‘Let me tell you, it takes a lot to get me off the porch,’ he added jokingly.

Oprah didn’t elaborate, but the exchange suggested that another project with Ava is in the cards.

In addition to Wrinkle in Time and Selma, Ava and Oprah worked together on Queen Sugar for Oprah’s OWN television network and the 2019 television series When They See Us, which Oprah executive produced.

Longtime Collaborators: In addition to Wrinkle in Time and Selma, Ava and Oprah worked together on Queen Sugar for Oprah’s OWN TV Network and the 2019 TV series When They See Us, which Oprah executive produced (in the photo of 2018)

During the interview, Ava seemed to push her friend in the direction of another acting role, telling her, “I hope she does more acting.” She is, I think, the best actress in her category.

Oprah then joked, “That means ‘One who was a talk show host.'”

For his part, DuVernay will soon begin directing the TV movie, Battle of Versailles, which will focus on “the 1973 Palace of Versailles fashion show where top French designers like Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Cardin took on the newly American arrivals Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Anne Klein and Halston’ according to the film IMDb page.