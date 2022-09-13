Oprah Winfrey criticised for saying she hopes Harry and Meghan will ‘make peace’ with Royal Family

Oprah Winfrey has been criticized for saying she hopes ‘burying the dead’ will help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally make ‘peace’ with the royals – a year after the couple’s explosive interview with the host appeared at contribute to the family quarrel.

The couple’s relationship with the royal family – specifically Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton with whom Harry and Meghan were pictured on Saturday in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death – appeared to be breaking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would quit their royal duties and move to the US in early 2020.

But Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, who are now raising their two children in a $14 million mansion in Los Angeles, California, later spoke out about their decision about Oprah’s show.

They made a string of bombshell allegations, including that an unnamed royal sparked “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born, and that Kate once made Meghan cry over a flower girl dress for her wedding to Harry. .

The TV personality, 68, spoke on Sunday about where Prince Harry and Prince William stand, saying she was hopeful that the tragic loss of their grandmother could bring them back together.

“I think in all families – you know, my father passed away recently, this summer – and when all the families come together for a communal ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there is a chance for peace to establish,” she said. Additional. “And hopefully there will be.”

Now commentators are wondering why Oprah has reintroduced herself into the ongoing royal family saga, given her role in widening the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of The Firm.

Her words drew strong criticism on social media, with many users accusing her of exacerbating existing tensions after the couple withdrew from royal life.

Oprah talks about ‘burying the dead’ and says he hopes it will help Prince Harry and Meghan ‘make peace’ with the royal family. She’s invaluable, isn’t she,” said one user. ‘Never examined a word’ [Harry and Meghan] said… She calls herself a serious talk show host.’

“Oprah forgets she started this. Maybe an apology would help make the peace,’ another joked.

One user commented, “Oprah, you had plenty of opportunities to ask real questions and challenge some of the things that were said. But you didn’t. And trying to convince the audience that this wasn’t choreographed to perfection? Come on, sister. You can’t fool us anymore…’

Some were outright outraged: ‘Hey @Oprah if you’d taken care of that family, you wouldn’t have given them a platform to harm the RF family. After your interview, the anger between them grew. So stop with that BS talk.’

“Oprah has a cheek when she offered Meghan the platform to destroy our Queen and Royal Family — and cheered her on!” read another comment.

Others simply joked about Oprah’s alleged hypocrisy, posting memes and gifs illustrating how the talk show host was now trying to “turn around the drama she soaked and bathed in last year.”

Twitter users piled on Oprah, criticizing her for producing and exacerbating drama between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family

The Queen, who reigned on the British throne for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” in her sleep last Thursday at the age of 96, and her entire family has united in the wake of her death.

The two brothers and their wives visited the hordes of grieving fans lined up outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, marking the first time the foursome had been seen side by side since March 2020.

During the Oprah interview, which aired in March 2021, Meghan addressed previous rumors that she had brought Kate to tears in the days before she married Prince Harry, explaining: “No, the reverse has happened.”

While she didn’t share many details about the breakup, she said the disagreement related to the flower girls’ dresses.

“I’m not saying that to belittle anyone, because it was a really rough week of the wedding, and she was upset about something,” she told Oprah, adding: “It made me cry, and it hurt my feelings really. .

“But she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”

During the interview, Meghan also said she felt like she was “silenced” by the royals, and that she was “given a very clear direction from the moment the world knew she and Harry were dating to always say, “No comment.”

“I’ve always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights, and that’s the sad irony of the past four years — I’ve advocated for women to use their voices for so long,” she continued.

She also said it felt like she wasn’t “protected” by them when “other members of the family” were.

“It wasn’t until we got married and things really got worse that I started to understand that not only was I unprotected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she said. “They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

While pregnant with her first child, Meghan claimed that some members of the royal family expressed concern about how dark Archie’s skin might look given that she is half black.

“In those months that I was pregnant, around the same time, we have the conversation together of, he doesn’t get security, he doesn’t get a title, and also worries and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” he said. they.

The pair didn’t specify who was concerned about Archie’s skin color, but Prince Harry told Oprah privately that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Phillip.

Meghan also revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family, telling Oprah: “I just didn’t want to live anymore. That was a clear and real and frightening and constant thought.’

Earlier this year, a royal expert revealed that: the mirror that Kate found it “humiliating” when Meghan spoke of her to Oprah, adding that she “will not forget” how she was treated but wanted to end their feud.

Last December, a source also told People magazine that Kate was “very upset” about the estrangement between the family.