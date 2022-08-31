Oprah celebrates Ava DuVernay’s 50th birthday by surprising her with a lavish three-day bash in Maui

Oprah Winfrey proved she knows how to throw a unique birthday party. The star recently honored her best friend, Ava DuVernay, as she turned the big 50 on August 24.

The famed talk show host, 68, surprised her close friend with a bouquet of freshly picked flowers and took her for a three-day celebration in Maui.

The two friends have been friends for about 10 years and have worked together on several projects over the decade, such as Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time.

Oprah uploaded a video to her own Instagram page showing her with a vase full of sunflowers and a card in her hand.

In the clip, the television producer stated that she “plucked fresh sunflowers from my garden this morning.”

You saw the star walk to Ava’s front door and excitedly say out loud, “Ava DuVernay, it’s your birthday!”

The award-winning filmmaker opened her door wearing a comfortable bathrobe with a puzzled look on her face to see her best friend on her doorstep.

The author added a caption to her post, explaining how the two first met and detailing their longstanding friendship.

Oprah started by saying that she first discovered Ava after being introduced to a movie called Middle Of Nowhere.

“I googled who directed the film because I had never heard of Ava DuVernay at the time,” she typed. “There was a beautiful photo of this beautiful black woman who was wearing glasses just like me. I thought, I want to be her friend!’

“And here we are, nearly a decade into our friendship and ushering in @ava’s 50th year on planet Earth. In honor of this life event, we gathered her family and friends and celebrated it in Hawaii last week.”

After the first part of the birthday surprise, Oprah took Ava to a three-day extravaganza in Maui to turn 50 the right way.

In a separate post on the Oprah Daily Instagram page, a video showed a quick glimpse of Ava and her friend having a blast at the start of the fun festivities in Maui.

The producer was seen in a long, vibrant yellow dress with the sun setting behind her.

She stood in front of a microphone with Oprah by her side as her closest family and friends joined her on the scenic island.

During her short speech, Ava was heard saying, “This is the first official day of a three-day extravaganza, hosted by the hostess with the most.”

Oprah, donning a long flowing white blouse and white pants, suddenly jumped into the frame with her arms outstretched as everyone gave her a quick round of applause.

“I ask God what I’ve done to deserve this gathering of people from all the places you’ve gone to be here with me these days,” Ava continued.

“And what have I done to deserve a friend who would create this moment for all of us,” added the television producer.

Ava is known for her critically acclaimed directing work for films such as Selma (2014), which earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and Best Original Song.

She has directed other projects, including Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, with Oprah as one of the lead cast members. Ava also directed the miniseries, Queen Sugar (2016), which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

During an interview with Accessthe filmmaker talked about not only working with Oprah, but also being close friends with the talk show host.

“To grow up and work with her in the same industry, and know her personally, you know, it’s a full circle moment that I could never have imagined.”