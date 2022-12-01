Opponents lament tree ‘massacre’ after Sydney’s ritziest golf club reno approved

One of the city’s most expensive renovations – the $17 million redevelopment of the Royal Sydney Golf Club – is finally moving forward, with the club and Woollahra Council agreeing revised plans to remove some of the 600 trees to save those that are in the running for scrapping.
The Land and Environment Court upheld the club’s appeal and upheld the revised plans on Thursday, three years after Royal Sydney first proposed revamping the 18-hole championship course for its 6,000 members.
“We have produced what can be considered the most detailed golf course renovation plans in Australian history,” Royal Sydney president Chris Chapman said on Thursday. “No stone has been left unturned and absolutely nothing has been left to chance – nor will it be.”
Resident groups and environmentalists strongly opposed the renovation, particularly the removal of 595 trees. The amended plans include a detailed engineering assessment of all “prescribed trees” on the site, a reduction in the number of “high-value trees” to be felled and a “significant” increase in the number of new trees to be planted, according to the verdict of the court.
The works will start in early 2024. According to a fact sheet released by Royal Sydney on Thursday, the 595 trees will still be pruned, a further 2,187 native trees will be planted, and the revamped site will have a total of 4,288 trees – up from the current 2,696.
Chapman said “putting aside all the extra time and expense involved in the legal battle, it had always been the club’s aim to make Royal Sydney “a very vital haven of native flora and fauna in the area”.
“By planting a wide diversity of native plants, some of which are rare and endangered, we will act as a wildlife corridor for birds, insects and other fauna, and intend to act as a seed bank for wider native recovery programs in the community of the eastern suburbs around the world.” longer term,” he said.
The council said Thursday’s outcome was a good thing for the Woollahra community and that the golf club’s plans had improved significantly. It said there would be 299 more trees than in the original proposal, additional revegetation measures and a tightened compliance regime overseen by the council.
“This will bring more benefits to biodiversity, which is a great result for the local environment,” said Woollahra Council.
