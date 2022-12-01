Opponents lament tree ‘massacre’ after Sydney’s ritziest golf club reno approved

One of the city’s most expensive renovations – the $17 million redevelopment of the Royal Sydney Golf Club – is finally moving forward, with the club and Woollahra Council agreeing revised plans to remove some of the 600 trees to save those that are in the running for scrapping.

The Land and Environment Court upheld the club’s appeal and upheld the revised plans on Thursday, three years after Royal Sydney first proposed revamping the 18-hole championship course for its 6,000 members.

Royal Sydney Golf Club has planned a $17.5 million redevelopment, which will now begin in 2024.

“We have produced what can be considered the most detailed golf course renovation plans in Australian history,” Royal Sydney president Chris Chapman said on Thursday. “No stone has been left unturned and absolutely nothing has been left to chance – nor will it be.”

Resident groups and environmentalists strongly opposed the renovation, particularly the removal of 595 trees. The amended plans include a detailed engineering assessment of all “prescribed trees” on the site, a reduction in the number of “high-value trees” to be felled and a “significant” increase in the number of new trees to be planted, according to the verdict of the court.