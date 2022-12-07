Oppo Find N2: what we know so far

Between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Motorola Razr, 2022 has been a great year for foldable phones, but the year isn’t quite over yet and two more notable foldable phones could land before 2023.

We’re talking, of course, about the Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip – Oppo’s rumored rivals to the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 respectively.

From what we’ve heard about them so far, they could be extremely successful, and soon we should know all about them as they are reportedly just days away. Below you’ll find everything we’ve heard about the Oppo Find N2 series so far.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next foldable Oppo phones

The next foldable Oppo phones When is it out? Possibly 15 Dec

Possibly 15 Dec How much is it? Unclear, but expect a high price

According to a known leaker Panda is bald (opens in new tab)in a Weibo post spotted by Playfuldroid (opens in new tab)the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip will both be announced on December 15.

That’s apparently a day after the start of Oppo’s annual Inno Day event, and the timing would make sense as we’ve seen devices unveiled at this event in the past, not to mention the original Oppo Find N- foldable from the company which was unveiled on December 15 last year.

Plus, Digital Chat Station – another reputable leaker – had previously posted on Weibo (opens in new tab) say these phones would land in mid-December. So December 15 seems very likely.

However, it’s worth noting that this launch may be for China only. If and when we’ll see these phones in other regions is uncertain, though leaked @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) has claimed that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will be available globally, while the Find N2 will not be.

There’s no news on what the Oppo Find N2 might cost, but the original Find N retailed for ¥7,699 (around $1,100 / £910 / AU$1,650), so it’s possible the upcoming model will have a similar price – although conversions are unlikely to happen in any case be accurate.

We have even less idea of ​​what the Oppo Find N2 Flip might cost, but @UniverseIce said (opens in new tab) it costs no more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which starts at $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is reasonably priced, so the N2 Flip could be too (Image credit: Future)

Oppo Find N2 design and display

We know a lot more about the design of the Oppo Find N2 Flip than the standard Find N2, as renders and even a short hands-on video of the Flip have leaked.

First the video was shared by Fenibook on Weibo (opens in new tab)but you can see most of it in the GIF below shared by leaker @UniverseIce (opens in new tab).

This is a foldable phone with a bigger battery than the Galaxy S22. pic.twitter.com/QLZ1zBV5DADecember 7, 2022 view more

The phone is clearly in a case here, so some details are hidden, but you’ll see a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but with a larger cover screen. There also appears to be a dual-lens camera.

Do you want to see it without a case? Twitter user @yabhishehd (opens in new tab) shared the image below, which shows the same design.

According to Digital chat station (opens in new tab)the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch OLED cover display, which would make it quite a bit bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch. It also apparently has a 6.8-inch inch 120Hz foldable OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2520.

As for the standard Oppo Find N2, same source another message (opens in new tab) claims this has a 7.1-inch 120Hz foldable screen. In yet another post, they claimed (opens in new tab) that the resolution was 1792 x 1920 and that the Find N2 has a 5.54-inch 1080 x 2120 cover display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Interestingly, they also say that Oppo has made units with a leather finish, but most versions currently use glass, so it’s not clear if the leather version will make it to the store.

It will also apparently weigh less than 240g, according to @UniverseIce (opens in new tab), which is light for a foldable phone. For comparison, the original Oppo Find N weighs 275 grams, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams, and even the non-foldable iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240 grams.

Another source, called ‘more experienced (opens in new tab)‘, has gotten more specific, saying it weighs 233g in the leather version and 237g for the glass model. They also claim that the Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams.

Oppo Find N2 camera and battery

Spotted in posts by Playfuldroid (opens in new tab)Digital Chat Station has also shed some light on the Oppo Find N2’s camera, claiming it has a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view, and a 32MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

These are apparently the same cameras as the upcoming OnePlus 11, which is remarkable as foldable phones don’t always match conventional flagships for camera power.

The source adds that the Oppo Find N2 apparently has optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main lens and benefits from Hasselblad camera optimisations. The Find N2 also apparently has a 32MP selfie camera on each screen.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, meanwhile, could have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera, according to Digital Chat Station in another Weibo post (opens in new tab).

In the same post, they claim that the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery, which can be charged at 44W, while elsewhere they’ve said that the standard Find N2 has a 4,520mAh battery, which is believed to be 67W charges. according to another source (opens in new tab).

Oppo Find N2 specs and features

The Oppo Find N2 has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is the best Android chipset of 2022 according to Digital Chat Station (apart from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which still uses almost nothing). They also say it will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will run Android 13, with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 interface overlaid on it.

A leaker has too posted screenshots (opens in new tab) seemingly of the phone, which shows 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Elsewhere, a leaker ‘experiencing more’ on Weibo claims the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset is inside the phone will be underclocked (opens in new tab)so it may be a little less powerful than usual.

As for the Oppo Find N2 Flip, it’s also expected to run Android 13 with ColorOS 13 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but other specs may vary. It is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset as per “experience more” in the same post as above.

A few sites also report a Dimensity 9200 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but it’s not clear where those specs came from. Either way, these are shaping up to be some of the best foldable phones around.