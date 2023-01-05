Opinion: The state of democracy at home and abroad has improved in 2022

There is a lot of hand-wringing about the state of democracy at home and abroad in 2022. Extremists seemed poised to sabotage US elections, a leading index found that half of democratic governments around the world were in decline, and Russia’s war against Ukraine placed freedom under direct attack.

Yet 2022 was also the year when “the good guys hit back,” as Michael Hirsh wrote in Foreign Policy. Ukrainian troops have put Russia on the defensive. Extremist candidates lost in Brazil, France and in key US midterm matches. In Kenya, the Philippines and elsewhere, elections did not end in chaos, as predicted, but in peaceful transfers of power. Ordinary citizens are revolting in China and Iran.

In the US, the House Select Committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol has lifted truth over disinformation and helped drive a fundamental shift away from extremism and away from the “big lie” that the 2020 election were stolen.

In August, an NBC News poll found that Americans rank “threats to democracy” above the economy as their top concern. And in November, the midterm elections went smoothly and election deniers largely lost, in a contest widely hailed as a victory for democracy.

None of this diminishes the substantial threats that still endanger democracy, including rampant disinformation facilitated by social media and the decline of local newspapers. But those who want to defend democracy must go beyond lamenting its demise, as so many news outlets, commentators and authors incessantly do. The story of the strengths of democracy, which was also seen in 2022, also deserves attention.

To succeed, the pro-democracy movement must “move beyond its current modus operandi, a mix of fatalism and desperation and live in a perpetual reaction to the right and policy unfriendliness and pray for denunciations,” argues author Anand Giridharadas. Democracy champions “can defeat the fascists and seize the era,” Giridharadas recently wrote in The New York Times, offering a more expansive view that replaces fatalism with hope.

Hope means realizing that the country’s partisan divisions are not as stubborn as ratings-driven media pundits like to shout. A whopping 41% of Americans identify as independent, compared to less than 30% identifying with either party, and vast majority of Americans agree on key issues from same-sex marriage to cannabis legalization. Hope means celebrating the teens fighting for the right to read “banned books” with lawsuits and protests, and the young voters whose turnout in the last election hit the second highest level in 30 years.

Hope also means investing in future generations, as Congress recently did with a $23 million civic education appropriation in the year-end omnibus spending bill, effectively tripling federal spending on history and civic education. That bipartisan investment reflects continued cross-party support for civic education, which is supported by nearly 80% of voters on both sides of the aisle, according to recent national polls. It was just one of many victories for democracy this year.

Eliza Newlin Carney is a columnist and former editor-in-chief of The American Prospect and founder and president of The Civic Circle, which uses music and the arts to empower young students to understand and participate in democracy. ©2023 The support point. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.