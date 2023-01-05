Opinion: The hunt for cancer vaccines by pharmaceutical companies is finally making progress

The long-awaited revolution in the cancer vaccine is getting a little closer to reality. New data from Moderna Inc. and Merck & Co. suggest that after decades of failures, researchers may finally find the right way to design a vaccine that can teach immune cells how to recognize and fight tumors.

In December, the companies said that Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine, when used in combination with Merck’s cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, reduced patients’ risk of certain skin cancers coming back or dying by 44% compared to Keytruda alone.

That number rightly caused a lot of excitement. It is the first time that an mRNA-based cancer vaccine has proven itself in a randomized trial, and with an unequivocally positive result. If that result holds up in larger trials, it would be a huge advance both for the mRNA technology behind COVID vaccines and for cancer vaccines in general.

But there are many steps between getting early, positive data for a subgroup of melanoma patients and developing a widely accessible, cost-effective treatment. One of the bigger challenges: the vaccine has to be adapted to the genetic makeup of an individual patient’s tumors.

The study was small and included only 157 people with a high risk of late-stage skin cancer recurrence. But even if the results are a little less dramatic in a larger study, the vaccine could make a difference for patients. “That would be a substantial change,” which translates into long-term remissions, says Julie Bauman, director of the George Washington University Cancer Center. Bauman led an earlier study of Moderna’s cancer vaccine.

The study included melanoma patients who had surgery to remove any signs of their cancer. Unlike vaccines the public is accustomed to taking — mass-produced injections intended to prevent people from contracting an infectious disease such as the flu or polio — Moderna’s cancer vaccine is designed to prevent the disease from returning. It does that by training immune cells to recognize dangerous proteins found on a patient’s own tumor cells.

The hope was that the vaccine would boost the already substantial benefit of Keytruda, which blocks a method cancer cells use to hide from the immune system. Miraculously, the combination worked.

According to the American Cancer Society, there are nearly 100,000 cases of melanoma in the United States each year. While most cases are curable if caught early, more than 7,500 people die from the disease each year.

Reducing the “needle-to-needle” time between biopsy and immunization will be critical to ensuring that the treatment is not only promising, but also practical and accessible to all who could benefit from it.

Perhaps the biggest question right now is whether the effect seen in melanoma can be extended to other types of cancer. Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel recently told CNBC that the company is aggressively moving into phase 3 trials with the belief that “wherever Keytruda works, it should work.”

Keytruda, meanwhile, is approved to treat a long list of cancers beyond melanoma — so much so that it is expected to generate more than $24 billion in sales by 2023. Keytruda has failed, either on its own or by working synergistically with Merck’s drug.

That’s an optimistic claim – worth studying, but one that has eluded other cancer immunotherapies. Melanoma is what is known as a “hot” tumor, or one that has many mutations and many immune cells ready to be forced to do their cancer-killing job. It’s reasonable to be hopeful that Moderna’s vaccine could extend Keytruda’s benefits to other hot tumors, such as those in lung cancer.

But “cold” tumors, or tumors without that crowd of immune cells ready to be activated, are a much more difficult proposition. For example, in a previous small study of the Moderna vaccine in solid tumors, none of the patients with colon cancer—a notorious “cold” tumor—responded, says Bauman.

Another huge challenge is the very likely cost of a personalized therapy on top of Keytruda, which alone carries a list price of about $185,000 per year. The only advantage of that hefty price tag is that the companies will be motivated to answer these questions as quickly as possible. Indeed, Bancel has said that Moderna intends to invest aggressively in cancer.

All that money pouring into Moderna’s cancer vaccine will teach the field not only about that one product, but how to design, test and use others. Let’s hope this is the catalyst for the real cancer vaccine revolution, one that could turn cancer from a potentially deadly disease into a chronic, stable disease.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist on biotech, healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry. ©2022 Bloomberg. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.