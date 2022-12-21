Opinion: Protecting DACA is not enough for suffering immigrants

There is a bitter irony behind the necessary current struggle to restore the Deferred Action for Children’s Arrivals programme. Despite the need to reinstate this program, which is currently in legal jeopardy, it is nowhere near a long-term solution.

Since its inception in 2012, DACA has been a meaningful lifeline for many undocumented families, helping individuals who were children when they immigrated to the United States obtain work permits. As the name implies, DACA does not provide a long-term pathway to citizenship or security in the United States. Earlier this program postpones deportation of the individuals enrolled in the program to a future, unspecified date.

Despite how it is portrayed in the media as an important form of immigration policy, the program does not provide long-term security or a pathway to citizenship for recipients. Instead, DACA trades a temporary stay of deportation in exchange for the recipients’ labor in the United States.

By no means a sufficient, sustainable policy, DACA’s temporary protections have helped countless immigrants throughout the program’s decade on the books. This business of keeping migrant workers in a state of “deferred” limbo was the status quo until October, when a federal appeals court ruled that DACA is “illegitimate.”

Currently, more than 600,000 immigrants are unsure of what will happen if this program and its limited protection ends. It’s not just DACA recipients who are at risk in this moment of crisis. The end of this program will have lasting consequences for all immigrants. And because immigrants remain the lifeblood that flows through America’s infrastructure, these policies affect all Americans.

Earlier this month, news outlets reported that a bipartisan bill supporting and expanding the current DACA program is making its way through the US Senate. While it’s unclear if this bill will pass the current Senate, the timing is pressing. If there’s ever been a time when we could make even a little bit of progress for DACA recipients, it’s now in the razor-thin time frame. The current lame duck Congress will be overtaken by a majority of the Republican House.

The need to advocate for this policy is very uncomfortable. As we have to constantly remind everyone, continuing DACA is far from a real solution. Further, details about the account suggest that, along with the protection of this group of undocumented migrants, comes a sharp increase in border security funding and an expansion of a Trump-era policy, Title 42, that allows the United States to deport migrants at its southern border to put.

In our ongoing scholarship, we have the lessons we could learn of persons labeled as undocumented. During this participatory survey, some individuals describe themselves as “completely” undocumented, in contrast to DACA recipients. In fact, DACA recipients make up less than 10% of the total undocumented population in the United States. The plight of the majority of undocumented communities is further marginalized by the focus on delaying deportation for a small, politically acceptable minority.

This is the hard truth about American politics: When the current Democratic decorum and deal-making depend on partisanship, those whose lives are at stake find no solution. This compromise is not a compromise at all. Under no circumstances are undocumented migrants seeking to revoke the (paltry) privileges granted to DACA recipients. This is a horrific time and solidarity with “entirely” undocumented communities reminds us that protecting DACA is a small first step.

Alíx Dick is a Los Angeles-based storyteller and filmmaker from Sinaloa, Mexico, who is committed to social justice issues. Antero Garcia is an associate professor at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education.