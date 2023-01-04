Opinion: I bought a Tesla. Now I’m ashamed to drive it

A few years ago I bought a used Tesla, not because I’m a car geek, but because I had been a hypocrite. For years I was outspoken about the dangers of carbon emissions. But at the same time, I was driving an old gas-powered heap that got about 25 miles per gallon, and that sounded like a rocket launch every time I turned the ignition on.

The car was impractical, but had sentimental value. My environmentalist friends were not impressed with my diligent urban composting, LED light installations, and energy-saving devices. I had to do more to reduce my carbon footprint. The icebergs were melting, my friends said, and at least one polar bear was roaming by me, homeless and hungry.

Many insisted that Teslas were best for the environment. Pricey but worth it. So I said goodbye to my gas guzzler and took the plunge.

Someone once said that Tesla’s smartphones are on wheels, so for an adult like me who suffers from tech problems, getting behind the wheel for the first time was like trying to master math after failing algebra. Where was the ignition? How do you make the thing move? What is a fob? It took a few weeks to get to the point, but I really started to feel an affection for the car’s sleek design and bells and whistles. But that feeling was short-lived.

Because of the recent revelation of Elon Musk’s political views – all of which I abhor – I’m starting to worry about what kind of political statement the car is making. Will people see me as a symbol of the environmental right, a living oxymoron?

When I bought the car, I had no real opinion about Musk’s somewhat muddled political beliefs. Now that Musk has apparently gone far right – banning journalists from Twitter and reinstating neo-Nazis – I’m shocked to be associated with his brand whenever I drive anywhere.

What is Musk up to with this takeover and destruction of Twitter? Publicity? Political strength? It is certainly not a financial strategy. If there’s one demographic that isn’t likely to buy Tesla, it’s the climate change deniers and anti-science voices he harbors.

Musk has turned Twitter into an unsupervised playground for neo-Nazis and other indiscriminate hate mongers and wackadoodle QAnon followers, embraced all things Trumpian and responded lukewarm to Kanye West’s outrageous flirtation with Hitler. As if all that wasn’t enough, Musk’s callous treatment of his Twitter employees — a Christmas layoff with no severance pay — was downright Dickensian.

Given Musk’s political descent into the dark side, I wonder if I should sell my Tesla as a form of protest. What adverse consequences would that have for Musk? Not at all, really not. Selling a used Tesla would hardly be an outlier for the company. Even if I were part of a huge movement, and many other politically conscious prospective Tesla owners opted for other, newer EVs, would a blow to Tesla stock really change Musk’s politics? There would be collateral damage. How many people would lose their jobs if people stopped buying Teslas?

I don’t know if I should sell it, but I do know I’m just not that comfortable driving it anymore.

It’s a beautifully designed car with no CO2 emissions, and at first I was proud to own it and to be seen in a vehicle that showed my concern for the environment. But I’m a liberal, and if Musk’s politics don’t change radically for the better, driving a Tesla will become, at least for me, as hypocritical and unsustainable as driving a gas guzzler.

John Blumenthal is a former magazine editor. He lives in Santa Monica. © 2023 Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.