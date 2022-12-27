Opinion: How the pandemic changed my time in a California prison

I watched the debates on people’s rights during the COVID emergency from behind California prison walls. Here, inside Ironwood State Prison, inmates are given a narrow range of “entitlements,” which can be suspended to preserve institutional security.

So, in March 2020, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation denied inmates all of their visiting privileges, educational and vocational classes, self-help groups, religious service meetings, and many work assignments. In effect, the CDCR closed the system to the outside world and indefinitely suspended the rehabilitation of the prisoners.

Prisoners are used to uncertainty. But in early 2020, no one expected the shutdown to last more than a few months.

Instead, COVID infiltrated the system, and prisoners had to deal with the slow development of effective pandemic protocols. The first masks I received in March 2020, when I was in the yard of a maximum-security, level-four prison in the San Joaquin Valley, were made from the fabric we use for our state-issued pants. It took months before better skins were available. And while inmates have been required to wear masks since the start of the pandemic, it took months before staff wearing them became uniform.

My initial experiences with mass testing consisted of being led to a line of 50 inmates to have the nurses take swabs from our noses. Many of us wonder about the wisdom of coming together so close. Jokes about being negative before such tests and positive afterward were common.

Other early policies also increased risk unnecessarily. Quarantine units housed both infected inmates and those identified as “exposed”. Inmates were quarantined after being exposed during trips to medical facilities, which discouraged inmates from attending medical appointments.

For inmates living in dormitories, isolation is impossible. Cell blocks, like the ones I have been housed in, allow for isolation, but are no guarantee against the spread of COVID. I am in a cell block where practically all the inmates have been infected. I have known inmates who were infected multiple times (and others who were not infected even once). Statewide, more than 250 inmates have died from the disease.

Two years into the pandemic, I contracted COVID. When my test came back, my symptoms had passed. (I was already vaccinated and reinforced). The nurses checked my vital signs twice a day during my 10-day stay in quarantine. It was an uneventful experience; I feel lucky that I didn’t get COVID sooner.

Trial and error made prison COVID protocols more effective and sensitive, but it was the vaccines that lifted the state lockdown. Inmates were able to hug their loved ones again. Study for GEDs or vocational certificates resumed, and many inmates returned to their work assignments. Self-help groups were restarted, where inmates learn to overcome addiction and criminal thinking and develop prosocial skills. So did religious services.

Now, rehabilitation programs are still suspended for at least 14 days in any yard with a COVID outbreak, typically defined as three or more positive cases. Unfortunately, outbreaks usually last at least a month. These interruptions are significant setbacks, especially for inmates hoping to earn parole with a GED, diploma, college degree, or trade certification.

Reducing the impacts of these disruptions will require more than just better management. California would benefit from an independent commission to examine how state personnel and institutions responded to the pandemic. Well-directed research could inspire broader changes in prisons and other state systems.

In the meantime, there are ways to make improvements to the outbreak response.

CDCR must change the incentives so that the outbreaks are fewer, smaller and less damaging. Every quarter without an outbreak at the facility could give inmates good conduct credits and prison guards some sort of bonus. Prisoners should also be given more input in reviewing and creating pandemic protocols, giving us more input into the overall health of the prison environment.

Proactive policies could facilitate immediate alternative access to educational, vocational, and self-help programs when outbreaks occur. At this time, there are no mobile online classes or make-up session scheduling.

In the courtyard where I am staying, programs are running. Inmates are no longer required to wear masks, and staff use them sparingly. But COVID is likely to move through our state prisons for the foreseeable future. At the same time, the inmates will be released back into society. CDCR can ensure that the broader mission of rehabilitation is not relegated to the background of pandemic protocols. That would be too high a cost for California to bear.

David Medina is an inmate at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe. He wrote this commentary for the Zócalo Public Square.