Opinion: Don’t spend music and arts education money on ‘operational costs’

Pablo Picasso reportedly once said that every child is an artist – the problem is how to stay that way, once we grow up.

This unfortunate topic – loss of creativity in the pursuit of knowledge, or phrased another way, the delegitimization of music and arts education in the pursuit of “career readiness” – is a well-known theme in both storytelling and education policy. Now we have another, paradoxical version: the marginalization of arts education through the use of a state grant for arts education by a local school district.

The recent news reported about the East Side Union High School District’s use of a taxpayer-funded block grant for music and arts education is not surprising given current education policies emphasis on VOICE and the decades old underfunding of education in California. According to the district finances, of the total grant amount of $13,267,936, 72% will be used for “operating costs”.

About $1.5 million will go toward music and art classes. But that money is spent on materials and professional development.

What the budget presentation to the East Side Union High School District Board it is not clear how the allocated operating costs will be spent. The presentation details the district’s system emphasis on goals related to equity, career readiness, graduation rates, English language learner achievement, student behavioral responses, attendance and engagement with homeless students. Nowhere does the presentation provide specific guidance or insight into how taxpayers’ money will be used to achieve the title goals of the generic grant, which presumably consist of actually teaching music and the arts.

The impact of this confounding non-awarding of grants is the further marginalization of arts education by those who should know better. Indeed, the benefits of sequential, rigorous art education delivered to students during the day of instruction are one stated purpose of the California Arts Council and many other arts education funders.

In fact, arts education nonprofits small and large seeking support for arts education must specifically provide samples of standards-based curricula and other evidence of the grant applicant’s sustained capacity for standards-based arts education instruction in California public schools, such as experience teaching music and visual arts and an active partnership with a school site.

The numerous reports on material and intangible benefits of music and arts education are well documented. Among many other resources available through Californians for the Arts, there are statistics that show the benefits of a child’s brain on music education, art curriculum resources provided by the California Arts Education Association and the California Department of Education, and data alleviating the gap in access to arts education experienced by disadvantaged communities, such as the students in this district.

We can and should consider the evidence of the intangible benefits of arts education. This is a happy paradox, all too often ignored by policymakers, but certainly understood by legislators with the power to reduce art subsidies when making art or learning threatens prevailing views.

You can find this evidence on YouTube – such as the video from Staten Island Elementary Public School 22 performing “Don’t Give Up On Me.”

Or the many YouTube videos from San Jose music students, such as the rock out performances at the mariachi festival or the stunning ensemble art of San Jose’s Firebird Youth Orchestra or the numerous jazz concerts by the San Jose Jazz High School All Stars.

With all this evidence supporting increased funding for art instruction hours at the tips of the district’s bureaucratic fingers, why is line item expense for operating costs a mystery? To answer this, we may recall that the cultural acuity of children and youth in social groups is profound, evidenced by a natural musicality that children use freely to explore musical sounds. Youthful music is unique, purposeful, motivated, impressively improvising. It is music full of curiosity and enchantment, as the music teachers at San Jose Jazz, or any other mariachi conference, or the Firebird Youth Orchestra will no doubt attest.

Why not take advantage of this baked motivation to learn and show us the numbers? The answer may lie in the district’s reported claim that the grant is needed to help the district “stay afloat.” If this is the case, will looting an art block fair help ESUHSD face the music?

Marcela Davison Avilés is managing partner of TomKat MeDiA and founder of Chapultepec Group.