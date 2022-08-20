‘Operation Ouch’ helps Gold Coast nine-year-old save mum’s life after she stopped breathing

<!–

A nine-year-old girl who saved her mother’s life by calling triple-0 after she stopped breathing said she heard the tip from a popular children’s show.

Charli Johnson called 911 after her mother Sharon Williams passed out at their Gold Coast home in Helensvale in July.

Extraordinary audio revealed that the schoolgirl calmly took instructions over the phone as medical coordinator Anne Barklimore guided her through CPR.

The nine-year-old hero said she immediately knew what to do after seeing the show “Operation Ouch.”

“It shows CPR and says to call Triple 0 in an emergency and I just remembered my address and Mom’s phone number,” she told the Today Show on Saturday.

Charli Johnson (center) called 911 after her mother Sharon Williams (right) passed out at their Gold Coast home in Helensvale in July (left, Anne Barklimore)

Operation Ouch is a British children’s television series hosted by identical twin Dr. Chris and Dr. Xand van Tulleken.

The show explores the human body, dividing complex biology and medical topics into entertaining segments.

Charli said she performed CPR on her mother 17 minutes before paramedics arrived at her house.

Her mother Sharon said she was incredibly proud of her daughter for remaining calm during the horrific incident.

“I just asked her how she got into my phone because it was locked,” she said.

“And she showed it to me. And there is an emergency call and she succeeded. She was very calm. I’m very proud of her.’

Ms Barklimore said the nine-year-old was one of the “most controlled” callers she had ever spoken to.

“I wanted her to know I was here with her and that I would stay with her,” she said.

“I could do that with my voice.”

Audio of the phone call between Charli and Barklimore revealed that the nine-year-old remained calm while being instructed on how to resuscitate.

Charli said she resuscitated her mother for 17 minutes before paramedics arrived at her house

‘My mother woke up at 6:30 this morning,’ Charli told Mrs Barklimore. “She was throwing up. I had to make my own lunch and stuff.’

‘She slept all day. She just got up, opened the door, knelt on the floor and just passed out.’

Mrs. Barklimore instructed Charli to perform CPR after the girl revealed that the situation could turn out for the worst.

“I don’t think she’s breathing anymore,” Charli said.

The schoolchild (pictured) did the compressions as instructed by telephone from Anne Barklimore Emergency Medical Center

Then Mrs. Barklimore led Charli through the steps of CPR.

“Place the heel of your hand on the sternum in the center of the chest…pump the chest hard and fast,” she said.

“Count out loud so I can count with you — I want you to do the compressions over and over. Do not give up.’

The couple counted the compressions together and Mrs. Barklimore told Charli that her mother would be proud of her.

Finally, Charli’s mother can be heard making noises in the audio released by the Queensland Ambulance Service as an ambulance approached the scene.

On Friday, the schoolgirl met Mrs. Barklimore and the paramedics who cared for her mother.

“She saved her mother’s life that day,” Ms. Barklimore said of the schoolgirl’s efforts.

“She answered the questions calmly and directly—that’s so important.”

Drew Hebbron of the Queensland Ambulance Service presented the young girl with a certificate of appreciation for courage and composure.