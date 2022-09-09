Operation Gold Orb: The plan to crown King Charles III

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the plans agreed upon under ‘Operation Gold Orb’ – the secret code name for the coronation of her son Charles – will come into effect.

When she was crowned in June 1953, it was a lavish ceremony that provided a much-needed morale boost to a war-starved nation of pomp.

But 70 years later, the upcoming coronation of King Charles III is expected to be a vastly scaled-down affair at Westminster Abbey and one that will cement his wife’s place in history.

The service isn’t expected to take place before next spring, but still within a timeframe much faster than the Queen’s 16-month wait after she took the throne.

With modern Britain looking very different from society in 1953, the coronation will reflect the country’s religious and cultural diversity and mark a significant departure from his mother’s coronation – depicted in her full regalia – which marked the nation and the empire of that time reflected

And it will likely be significantly shorter and cheaper than in the past, setting the tone for Charles’s reign.

It is estimated that the 1953 coronation cost £1.57 million – the equivalent of £46 million today.

The king has already made it clear that he prefers a leaner, more modern monarchy and his coronation service will reflect that, sources say. As the country faces a recession and the state treasury comes under renewed pressure, his desire to see radically streamlined service delivery is likely to be widely welcomed.

Nevertheless, the planning will be meticulous, with every detail considered. The coronation is rich in religious significance – a solemn and sacred ritual in which the new sovereign is anointed and takes their oath before God and their country.

Details of Charles’ coronation plans were leaked to The Mail on Sunday in February after the Queen revealed it was her ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort back then, ‘in the fullness of time’ , her son managed her. One source is said to have said it would be “shorter, earlier, smaller, cheaper and more representative of different community groups and religions.” The date of the ceremony, which will be a public holiday, will be confirmed in the coming months.

Prince Philip, as a male consort, had no right to be crowned, but instead knelt before his wife during her coronation and promised to be her ‘liege man of life and limb’.

The last time a queen consort was crowned was in 1937 when the queen’s mother, Elizabeth, sat next to George VI. For Elizabeth II’s coronation, a coach procession transported more than 8,000 dignitaries to Westminster Abbey, where many were accommodated on makeshift benches. More than 40,000 troops were involved in the parade.

The ceremony, the first to be televised, lasted more than three hours.

But seven decades later, the number of guests at Westminster Abbey is expected to be limited to 2,000, and the service will be “much shorter because you have to take Charles’s age into account,” a source said. By the expected time of his coronation, the new king will be 74 and his wife nearly 76.

While aspects of the service will be revised to reflect ‘modern Britain’, it will remain an Anglican service with vows not expected to change.

Not only will the number of guests in 1953 be a quarter of the contingent, there will also be fewer members of the royal family.