Opera star Andrea Bocelli files $598k lawsuit against private jet firm

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service because the company supplied him with an older, noisier plane than previously agreed.

The 64-year-old filed suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, demanding $569,000 for refunds on 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, attorney’s fees and damages.

Specifications in the contract between Bocelli and Private Jet Services include what jet model and year of manufacture is acceptable and that it “ideally should not be ‘older’ than 4 years.”

Additional requirements require the pilot not to make onboard announcements about weather conditions and not to mention air turbulence “to avoid undue fear of Mr. Bocelli.”

According to the lawsuit, Bocelli was given a Falcon 2000 produced in 1996 on a December 2, 2021 flight instead of an agreed-upon Falcon 2000LX.

On that flight, flying from Santa Ana, California, to Cleveland, the attendant announced turbulence and “caused (Bocelli) concern and fear for his safety during the last 20 minutes of the flight.”

The world-renowned tenor was specific in his demands for the jet service because he has a fear of flying, said attorney Michele Kenney.

“He’s not much of a flying aviator either, because he has a fear of flying and can feel fear related to safety issues during air travel,” Kenney said.

“He is especially sensitive to the heightened noise an older aircraft makes during flight, and such a heightened noise causes him more anxiety.”

Private Jet Services agreed to use Falcon 2000LX models on shorter domestic flights and other transatlantic aircraft during its 2021 tour.

A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

The lawsuit added that the company apologized for the wrong plane and the attendant’s mistake.

It doesn’t say if it was able to deliver the right plane during part of the tour.

A representative said the company could not find an acceptable aircraft for Bocelli’s last five tour dates.

Because of this, the company canceled the last flights and offered no refunds, forcing Bocelli to charter new flights from a separate company, costing him more than $300,000.