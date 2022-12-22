Opera GX has a Christmas easter egg for you – alongside making videos crisper

As we wrap up our presents and 2022, Opera has another present for users of its gaming-focused Opera GX web browser: a new green theme cleverly tucked away in code.

Opera GX browser users can enable this new theme by visiting opera://settings and apply code in their Opera web browser. Below you will find detailed instructions on the exact steps.

The company is no stranger to hiding Easter eggs in its products — Opera GX’s mobile app for iOS and Android lets you unlock a “Veggie” theme to mark Halloween in October.

That’s not the only feature released recently either: a new ‘Lucid Mode’ (opens in new tab)‘ allows Opera users to sharpen videos on most web pages, such as YouTube and DailyMotion, with the click of a button.

But let’s not get in the way of the new theme you want to enable – it’s as easy as typing a certain phrase to mark the holidays.

How to enable the Evergreen theme

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Open Opera GX on the desktop (opens in new tab) or on iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab)than go to easy installwhich one is the three lines found in the upper right corner of the window. This should display options such as homepage, appearance, and theme.

Once this sidebar appears, type in christmas22and the evergreen theme will be enabled and also listed as an option.

It’s that simple, and you now have a Christmas tree green theme ready to use.

Easter eggs are always nice to see in a product – they’re as old as hidden videos on a DVD, or even referenced in TV shows like the ‘Blink’ episode in Doctor Who, but it’s rare to see them in web browsers to see between.

Fortunately, the team at Opera is happy to add to its products, and hopefully there will be more of them in 2023, ready to be found on almost every holiday.