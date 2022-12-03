Sunday, December 4, 2022
Opera and other art should confront controversial issues

by Jacky
In response to the call to action to solve the “rape problem” in opera by exposing the productions of anything that could harm – i.e. the “Weinstein vibes” – and leaving the music intact, I propose that we continue in our drive to purge art of all bestiality (“Can Opera Conquer the Rape Problem?”, Nov. 30). As Jacqueline Maley argues, we should not be afraid to “look at art through a modern lens”. When bigoted attitudes are expressed, they are only being propagated – simple as that. But please, let’s not stop at opera.

Central to the plots of many famous works of literature are racism (Joseph Conrad), slut-shaming (Rebecca West), and victim blaming (Samuel Richardson). Don’t even talk to me about Shakespeare. The novel I am currently reading is Bohumil Hrabal’s I served the king of England, features a scene with a 14-year-old protagonist who hires a sex worker. Such bawdy, I mean illicit depictions may be central to the novel, but who knows how such an attitude of consent and agency could affect twenty-first century readers?

Credit:Reg Lynch

Finally, the novels of Virginia Woolf, GK Chesterton, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Charles Dickens are rife with anti-Semitism. As a descendant of Buchenwald and Auschwitz survivors, and given that anti-Semitism is on the rise again, I strongly believe that these books should at least be reworked.

After all, why shouldn’t art be all about me?
Simon Tedeschi, Newtown

Attempts to reconcile art with social mores are not new. Maley’s article simply states the latest manifestation of this form of censorship. In the Victorian era, an attempt to debunk Shakespeare’s works was called “bowdlerization”. Why can’t people be mature enough to recognize and accept the social context in which these works are written? It’s no different than calling for doggies to wear pants to cover their “offensive” genitals.
Peter Clark, Forestville

Figaro’s marriage is “beautiful music about impending workplace rape″⁣, and was written five years before the French Revolution began, with a libretto adapted from a play banned for sedition. And that’s before you get into the details of the rendition of class struggle and the misery of war.

The whole point of opera is this awkward collision: it can move and delight and being political. So when opera companies ramp up the enjoyment – dazzling sets, beautiful costumes, swoon-worthy music etc etc. – while downplaying opera’s involvement in political, social and philosophical dilemmas and, yes, appalling violence against women, it falls short of its genre. Even worse, in some cases it can turn into an arms race of empty spectacle. I enjoy fireworks as much as the next person, but when did they become the obligatory climax at the end of Act 1?

The operatic spectacle, with its escalating dread of delight matched only by its exorbitant sticker price, must not and cannot obscure art’s power and responsibility to grapple with the social problems in which it exists. Opera should make you think.
Harriet Cunningham, North Balgowlah

