Opera and other art should confront controversial issues

In response to the call to action to solve the “rape problem” in opera by exposing the productions of anything that could harm – i.e. the “Weinstein vibes” – and leaving the music intact, I propose that we continue in our drive to purge art of all bestiality (“Can Opera Conquer the Rape Problem?”, Nov. 30). As Jacqueline Maley argues, we should not be afraid to “look at art through a modern lens”. When bigoted attitudes are expressed, they are only being propagated – simple as that. But please, let’s not stop at opera.

Central to the plots of many famous works of literature are racism (Joseph Conrad), slut-shaming (Rebecca West), and victim blaming (Samuel Richardson). Don’t even talk to me about Shakespeare. The novel I am currently reading is Bohumil Hrabal’s I served the king of England, features a scene with a 14-year-old protagonist who hires a sex worker. Such bawdy, I mean illicit depictions may be central to the novel, but who knows how such an attitude of consent and agency could affect twenty-first century readers?

Finally, the novels of Virginia Woolf, GK Chesterton, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Charles Dickens are rife with anti-Semitism. As a descendant of Buchenwald and Auschwitz survivors, and given that anti-Semitism is on the rise again, I strongly believe that these books should at least be reworked.

After all, why shouldn’t art be all about me?

Simon Tedeschi, Newtown