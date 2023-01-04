Opening of a takeaway and delivery restaurant in Milton

MILTON, NY (NEWS10) — Neighborhood Kitchen, a takeout, delivery, catering and market establishment, will open soon in Milton. Owners Chip and Wendy Lawrence and Executive Chef Brian Donaldson plan to open the business in February.

Neighborhood Kitchen is located at 312 Rowland Street in the former building of Bongiorno, a pizzeria that closed circa 2016. The owners purchased the building in April 2022.

Long before it became Bongiorno’s building, it was Mary’s Country Store. “Wendy and I grew up in Milton, used our bikes to Mary’s Country Store for penny candy, popsicles and ‘bread, milk and butter’ for our mothers. Brian has lived in Milton for 10 years and felt the area lacked this kind of food concept,” Chip Lawrence said.

All told, the owners have over 70 years of restaurant experience. Donaldson worked at Villa Louisa, 15 Church, and Nové before joining Lawrence’s at the Basin Grill in Schuylerville.

The Lawrence’s and Donaldson teamed up to open Circa ’21 at McGregor Links Country Club, but after their two-year contract expired, they will not be returning to McGregor. “We still own and operate The Basin Grill, thanks in large part to a great staff,” said Chip Lawrence.

Lawrence describes the menu as “Modern American with an Italian influence.” The tentative menu includes breakfast sandwiches, pasta, chicken parmesan, mac and cheese, salmon, meatloaf, salads, sandwiches, and hot dogs. Neighborhood Kitchen will also have a small market with homemade and local products for sale.