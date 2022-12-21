OpenAI reveals 3D model-building AI tool

Tech
By Jacky
Artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI has announced details of its latest technology that will deliver massive improvements in 3D rendering.

OpenAI is the company behind the text-to-image generator, DALL-E, which has now turned its attention to translating text prompts into 3D point clouds, which it will call POINT-E.

