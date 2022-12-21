OpenAI reveals 3D model-building AI tool

Artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI has announced details of its latest technology that will deliver massive improvements in 3D rendering.

OpenAI is the company behind the text-to-image generator, DALL-E, which has now turned its attention to translating text prompts into 3D point clouds, which it will call POINT-E.

According to a paper (opens in new tab) published by OpenAI, POINT-E “produces 3D models in just 1-2 minutes on a single GPU,” compared to other current solutions that can take hours and require multiple GPUs.

Open AI POINT-E

An excerpt from the paper describes POINT-E’s current place in the world of 3D modeling:

“While our method still lags behind the state of the art in terms of sample quality, it is one to two orders of magnitude faster to extract samples, offering a practical trade-off for some use cases.”

It works by generating a single synthetic rendering with a text-to-image diffusion model. Then a 3D point cloud is generated, which is easier to synthesize, hence the reduced load on GPUs, although it doesn’t capture smaller details, hence the trade-off mentioned in the article.

A secondary AI has been trained to illuminate some of this, but the work explains that this “can sometimes miss thin/sparse parts of objects” such as a plant’s stems, creating the illusion of floating flowers.

OpenAI promises to have trained the artificial intelligence on several million 3D models and their metadata, although the use cases remain quite limited for now.

An example of this would be rendering real world objects for 3D printing, but as the technology develops and becomes more sophisticated, it’s likely we’ll see it used in more advanced cases, such as gaming and even television.