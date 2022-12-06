Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Open-source Linux utility is being hijacked to hack devices

by Jacky
Microsoft warns Raspberry Robin malware is getting a lot sourer

A new report reveals how some hackers are not interested in installing malware or viruses on the target endpoints, but instead bring their entire toolbox to the victim’s device, which would then help them pick and choose the best malicious tool for each individual target.

Research from Sysdig, which calls the method “Bring Your Own Filesystem,” or BYOF for short, has found that the method works on Linux devices so far, thanks to a vulnerable utility called PRoot.

