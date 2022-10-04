Open justice row as Home Secretary probes giving anonymity to suspected criminals

<!–

The Home Secretary has sparked an open justice scandal by revealing she backs controversial moves to give criminal suspects general anonymity until they are charged by police.

Suella Braverman said she believes naming suspects after they have been arrested could lead to a ‘media circus’ and potentially jeopardize a fair trial.

But under the proposals, high-profile figures such as Rolf Harris and Stuart Hall would have been protected from being identified, preventing more of their victims from coming forward to the police.

Meanwhile, in the case of black cab rapist John Worboys, a large number of women are coming forward to make allegations against him after news of his arrest broke. He was eventually convicted in 2009 of attacking 12 women

Ms Braverman was asked about the case of former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor, who was falsely accused of child abuse and has campaigned for suspects to be granted anonymity pending prosecution.

The Home Secretary said: ‘We have had some high profile cases where the media circus surrounding the suspects has been devastating.

“I think covering people up before charges can be very damaging, especially if the charges are dropped. We need to look at this issue.

“The police must be able to carry out their investigation and the prosecution must be able to make their decisions without pressure from the media.

‘Individuals and suspects are entitled to a fair trial, and trial in the media will only undermine our justice system.’

Shadow Home Office Minister Jess Phillips said last night: ‘Measures are already in place to prevent irresponsible reporting.

‘Ours’ charities strongly oppose blanket restrictions as it could make it harder to get other victims to come forward in cases involving serial offenders and more difficult to get justice as a result.’

Media groups have consistently opposed blanket anonymity for suspects on the grounds that it violates vital principles of open justice.

Crucially, naming a suspect can lead to other victims or witnesses contacting the police – properly reflecting the extent of a person’s alleged crimes.

This then allows police and prosecutors to build a stronger case against the alleged offender, particularly in sexual crimes.

But under the proposals, high-profile figures such as Rolf Harris (left) and Stuart Hall (right) would have been protected from being identified, preventing more of their victims from coming forward to police

Harris, 92, was jailed for five years and nine months in 2014 after being convicted of 12 indecent assaults involving four victims.

Hall, also 92, was jailed for 15 months in 2013 for indecently assaulting 13 girls. This phrase was later doubled.

Sir Cliff Richard, 81, and DJ Paul Gambaccini, 73, who were both falsely accused of historic sex crimes but never charged, have campaigned for the protection of individuals until they have been formally charged by police.