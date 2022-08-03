OPEC tells Biden we won’t produce more oil in embarrassing blow

The OPEC+ oil cartel dealt a blow to President Biden’s hopes of a bigger supply when it voted for only a small increase in production on Wednesday — even after Biden’s controversial fist against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month.

The White House declined to condemn the move, even though White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “the president has been very clear… that oil supply must meet oil demand.”

She pointed to a series of declines in oil and gas prices and spoke in front of a chart showing the decline.

“Seven weeks ago, the price of a barrel of oil was about $120. And now it’s around $95. Gas prices went from over $5 to under $4 for most of the country. We’ve seen the fastest drop since I just calculated gas prices in over a decade and that’s 50 days straight,” she said.

OPEC+ announced it would increase production by 100,000 barrels per day, which would hardly be a dent in meeting global demand. The move came weeks after Biden visited Saudi Arabia, boosting ruling family and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

last month to Saudi Arabia, the largest OPEC producer.

“And so when it comes to gas prices and oil production and meeting supplies, we’re going to keep working on that, but you’ve seen the president take those steps,” she said.

Nor would she say whether Biden considered the amount an “insult” when printed.

‘The fact is that oil and gas prices are falling. They’re coming down, and they’ve been coming down ever since the president announced his trip.”

“We welcome their announcement,” she added.

Oil pump jacks, also known as “nodding donkeys” in a Rosneft Oil Co. oil field. near the village of Sokolovka, in the Udmurt Republic, Russia, on Friday, November 20, 2020. The US and Russia clashed over Russia’s war in Ukraine, leading to further spikes in oil prices

The Saudi-Russia-led cartel decided to increase production by 100,000 barrels per day for September, much lower than previous increases, according to a statement released after a ministerial video conference.

Oil prices fluctuated after the announcement and rose before falling more than two percent in afternoon trading, with its major international contract, Brent, dropping below $100 a barrel.

Traders also reacted to data showing that US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week.

“The smallest rise in OPEC+ history will do little to help the ongoing global energy crisis,” Edward Moya, an analyst with OANDA’s trading platform, told AFP.

“The Biden administration will not be happy and this will be a setback in improving relations between the US and Saudi Arabia,” said Moya, who expects oil prices to hover around $100.

With energy prices soaring after Russia’s war in Ukraine, Biden made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July, in part to convince the kingdom to ease production taps to stabilize the market and curb rampant inflation.

The US president met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make the kingdom an “outcast” after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Biden said after his meetings with Saudi officials that he was “doing everything I can” to increase oil supplies.

“A production increase of 100,000 barrels per day is a pittance,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

“It is likely that the Biden administration will feel let down as its rapprochement with Saudi Arabia has yielded few results, at least this time,” Tan said.

– ‘Token gesture’ –

Saudi Arabia faced a balancing act between its longtime ally, Washington, and its OPEC+ partner Moscow, which was hit by Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

“The increase was a symbolic gesture to appease US President Joe Biden,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Energy.

The OPEC+ statement emphasized the “value and importance of maintaining consensus as essential to cohesion” of the group, which consists of the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 allies, including Russia.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy, Alexander Novak, said OPEC+ has made a “cautious” decision due to “market uncertainties.”

He noted that the number of Covid cases is increasing.

“We see uncertainties related to the disruption of transport and logistics chains due to the introduction of restrictions, including for Russian oil and oil products,” said Novak.

Peter McNally, an analyst at research firm Third Bridge, said OPEC+ was expected to “take a more wait-and-see approach for several reasons in adding material amounts of supply in the coming months.”

“The basis for the reluctance is uncertainty about the future of Russian production and the cloudier outlook for demand,” he said, pointing to China’s Covid lockdowns and high fuel prices in the United States affecting demand.

– Western lobbying –

Biden is not the only Western leader to have lobbied bin Salman.

French President Emmanuel Macron received him in Paris last week, with Macron’s office saying the two leaders agreed to work “to mitigate the effects” of the war in Ukraine.

Before announcing he would step down as British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson had also visited Bin Salman in Riyadh in March to advocate for increased oil production.

After OPEC+ cut production in 2020 in response to falling prices during the Covid pandemic, OPEC+ agreed to increase its quota last year when demand picked up again.

OPEC+ started adding about 400,000 barrels per day to the market last year, renewing the policy every month until June. It increased production by nearly 650,000 barrels per day in July and August.

Production is said to have returned to pre-Covid levels after budget cuts totaling 9.7 million bpd – but only on paper, as some members of the 23-country group have struggled to meet their quotas.