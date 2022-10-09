Opec oil production cuts bad for global economy, says Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said OPEC+’s move to cut oil production was “unhelpful and unwise” for the global economy, especially emerging markets already struggling with high energy prices.

The Biden administration has loudly criticized the decision of the oil cartel backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia this week that took the step to resist US pressure to keep global oil prices low.

“I think OPEC’s decision is useless and unwise. Financial times. “We are very concerned about developing countries and the problems they face.”

Yellen spoke before the IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Washington next week, which will be dominated by discussions about high inflation and commodity prices, the impact of the sharp tightening of monetary policy by many central banks and the economic and financial impact of the war in Ukraine.

“I think we’re going to exchange views on whether our countries are addressing these issues, and try to consider whether our collective response leads to something that is sensible, and the best we can do, in that difficult environment,” she said. . .

The US hopes to use the rallies to push European countries to provide economic aid to Ukraine much more quickly, amid growing frustration in Washington that some of its allies are failing to keep their vows to help Kiev financially.

“A number of countries have pledged significant economic aid, but have simply not been quite successful in delivering it. The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is way too slow. There are commitments, but the money has to be mobilized,” Yellen said, pointing out that the US had provided $8.5 billion in grants to Ukraine and another $4.5 billion had just been approved by Congress.

“We need to make sure that other countries live up to the commitments they have made. And it is critical to get this funding to Ukraine as soon as possible,” she added.

Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, said on Tuesday that the EU wants to accelerate the disbursement of funding to Ukraine and that it will work “intensively” with member states to mobilize the last €3 billion of a €9 billion package. that leaders pledged earlier this year.

However, he said it was also important to have a “more structured and predictable flow of funding” for Ukraine next year and that the EU would integrate this into its work when preparing its 2023 budget.

The US and G7 allies enter the final stretch of negotiations to set a price cap on Russian oil exports, to deprive Moscow of vital energy revenues to finance the war, as well as some to flow oil out of the country in a way that does not lead to a price increase around the world.

“Keeping prices low is especially helpful for developing countries that struggle with high energy prices,” Yellen said.

But the Secretary of the Treasury is not sure what countermeasures the US could take in response to the OPEC move, after White House officials said they would consult with Congress about possible responses.

“The president has been focused for a long time exploring all the options available to try to bring” [oil prices] down,” she added.

Yellen is likely to face some concerns from counterparts around the world about the value of the dollar, which has risen sharply against many other currencies in recent months as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates. But she said the dollar’s rise was driven by economic realities.

“We’ve seen a significant appreciation of the dollar, but I think it’s mainly due to differences in macro fundamentals across countries. In the case of the US, it is safe-haven flows that respond to geopolitical tensions and, of course, different rates of monetary tightening,” she said.

Yellen also dismissed concerns about some of the market turmoil and volatility seen in recent weeks.

“We closely monitor currency movements and their impact. And we continue to think that the markets are functioning quite well and are generally appropriate given the underlying differences between countries and policies and economic situations,” she said.

Yellen declined to comment on Britain’s sweeping tax cuts, which sent tremors to financial markets before the Bank of England was forced to step in and Prime Minister Liz Truss reversed part of the plan.

additional coverage by Sam Fleming in Brussels