Oops!These happy snappers from around the world forgot to check their photo before posting online

In the age of camera phones, everyone is trying to capture that perfect selfie or an amazing nature photo.

But these photos prove that sometimes inadvertent hilarity can arise when people forget to check the background of their shot before clicking ‘upload’.

People from all over the world have shared some of the funniest examples on social media, with the very best collected in a gallery by buzzerilla.com.

A sweet photo from a family day out at the zoo took a surprising turn when a pair of giraffes were captured falling in love in the field behind a smiling little girl.

Elsewhere, a woman’s sexy mirror selfie turns into a scene from a horror movie thanks to a dog crashing into the window.

From accidental photo bombs to shots shot at the WRONG moment, here’s FEMAIL’s favorite photo failed…

Night of the Living Dogs: This American Woman Was Planning To Take A Spicy Photo But Didn’t Realize Her Beloved Dog Was Pressed Against The Window Like A Zombie Trying To Enter

Not so sharp! An American teen shows off his bright white dress, oblivious to the fact that his cat is drinking from the toilet behind him

Not one for the family album: This adorable photo in an American zoo quickly turned into a lesson about the birds and the bees as a little girl grins, totally unaware that two giraffes are getting intimate behind her

Caught unconsciously! A boat trip in New York for this family was meant to be a perfect memory, but an errant gust made for an awkward photo

A handful: This couple from the UK snapped a sweet photo at a sporting event, with the guy behind a good old snoop in his cycling shorts!

Oops! A European student celebrated the end of university and completed their dissertation with a bottle of the best French champagne… and online porn

Strange Man: These Californian swimsuit models probably didn’t clock in that their group photo in the idyllic ocean setting featured a speedo with an intruder in the background

Not one for the profile picture: This cool dude was put in the spotlight by a guy who used the urinal in the background

Got caught! This American woman was wearing two pairs of glasses, but she still couldn’t see the creep behind her in the mirror looking down at her bottom!

A cup of contradiction: This British person posted on snapchat how much they love their morning coffee, but reflected in the drink is the earlier sentence ‘I want to die’

Gains and grandma: This American man leaned in front of the camera, not realizing that his elderly relative was in the photo in the mirror

Who are you trying to fool? This US Facebook poster must have been ironic when they posted this ad, as they claim their home is smoke and pet free – and there’s a rollup and furry friend in the picture

The truth was flushed out! This girl from the US didn’t realize her selfie would reveal that she was sitting on the toilet with her pants down

They didn’t just catch fish! A sweet father and daughter on a fishing trip in the US were ruined when the other sibling decided to pee overboard