Oops! How Meghan was obscured from TV viewers by a giant candle… and a jolly tall royal

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Duchess of Sussex found herself hidden behind a candle yesterday and one of the tallest members of the royal family.

It meant TV viewers struggled to catch a glimpse of her, as she was often hidden from view.

The Duchess, 41, and her husband Prince Harry were behind Tim Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, who towers over his wife.

There was also a large church candle between her and the TV cameras, while her wide-brimmed hat made it even harder for fans to see her.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry sat in the second row at Westminster Abbey next to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

She may have been happy to keep a low profile after several interviews over the past few months in which she was highly critical of the royal family.

Despite the criticism, she praised the Queen and revealed in an interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey last year that the monarch had always shown her kindness.

TV viewers struggled to catch a glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex as she stood behind a candle and the princess’s tall husband, Tim Laurence

The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a black Stella McCartney cape dress, was visibly moved by the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today.

“The Queen has always been wonderful to me,” she said. “I just loved being in her company… she was always warm and inviting and very welcoming.” She may have thought about that yesterday when she wiped a tear as the Prince’s coffin was taken from the abbey.

She wore a black Stella McCartney cape dress with long gloves and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that the Queen had given her after she married Harry.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has long been regarded as the Queen’s favorite daughter-in-law and yesterday she shed a tear for the monarch she had become so close to, wiping her cheek as she left the funeral at Westminster Abbey with other royals .

Sophie, 57, had accompanied her husband, Prince Edward, and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, to the service.

Meghan Markle and the Queen Consort Camilla were both dressed all in black as they bid farewell to Her Majesty

Sarah, Duchess of York, appeared to be welcome back into the royal family as her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie mourned the loss of their grandmother

Described as the Queen’s ‘rock’ after Prince Philip’s death, she has been a constant presence since the monarch’s death, making a number of appearances thanking benefactors across the country.

It has been reported that she will also inherit a number of patronages held by Her Majesty, a move seen as a reflection of the close relationship they shared. For a personal touch, the Countess of Wessex’s outfit was embroidered with a lily of the valley motif – the Queen’s favorite flower.

Sarah, Duchess of York, 62, appears to be welcome back into the royal family.

She was also seated in the second row, directly behind the Princess of Wales, at the funeral yesterday.

Although she was barred from the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 and did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral last year, she continued to enjoy a warm relationship with the Queen. She said of the late Queen last week: ‘To me she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me by staying close to me even after my divorce.