Onshore algae farms could become ‘breadbasket for Global South’

Microalgae breeding facility along the Kona coast of Hawaii’s Big Island. Credit: Cyanotech Corporation/Delivered



How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed an expected 10 billion people by 2050?

The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-rich microalgae (single-celled) grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems.

A paper, “Transforming the Future of Marine Aquaculture: A Circular Economy Approach,” published in the September issue of Oceanographydescribes how growing algae on land could close an expected gap in society’s future nutritional needs while improving environmental sustainability.

“We have the ability to grow food that is highly nutritious and fast-growing, and we can do it in environments where we don’t compete for other uses,” said Charles Greene, professor emeritus of Earth and atmospheric sciences and the paper’s senior senior. author. “And because we grow it in relatively closed and controlled facilities, we don’t have the same kind of environmental impact.”

Even as the world’s population grows in the coming decades, climate change, limited farmland, lack of fresh water and environmental degradation will limit the amount of food that can be grown, the paper said.

“We just can’t achieve our goals with the way we currently produce food and our reliance on agriculture on land,” Greene said.

With wild fish stocks already heavily exploited, and with restrictions on marine fin whales, crustaceans and seaweed aquaculture in the coastal ocean, Greene and colleagues advocate growing algae in coastal aquaculture facilities. GIS-based models, developed by former Cornell graduate student, Celina Scott-Buechler ’18, MS ’21, predict yields based on annual sunlight, topography and other environmental and logistical factors. The model results show that the best locations for onshore algae cultivation facilities are along the coasts of the South, including desert environments.

“Algae may even become the breadbasket for the South,” Greene said. “In that narrow strip of land, we can produce more than all the protein the world needs.”

In addition to being high in protein, the researchers noted that algae contains nutrients that are missing from vegetarian diets, such as essential amino acids and minerals found in meat and omega-3 fatty acids that often come from fish and seafood.

Algae, which grow 10 times faster than traditional crops, can be produced in a way that is more efficient than agriculture in using nutrients. For example, when farmers add nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers to grow land crops, about half of the fields run and pollute the waterways. With algae grown in closed facilities, excess nutrients can be captured and reused.

Likewise, carbon dioxide must be added to aquaculture ponds for algae to grow. Researchers and companies have experimented with adding algae to building materials and cement, where the carbon is captured and removed from the atmosphere. “If we use algae in these long-lived structural materials, we have the potential to be carbon negative and part of the solution to climate change,” Greene said.

A challenge is that the procurement of CO 2 is currently expensive and energy inefficient, but engineers are experimenting with concentrated solar technologies that use mirrors to focus and concentrate sunlight to heat a working fluid, which in turn could be used in direct air capture technologies that capture carbon dioxide from the air.

And while algae cultivation solves many food-related and environmental problems on paper, it can only be successful if people use it in diets and for other purposes. Adding nutritious algae as a key ingredient or supplement in plant-based meats, which currently rely on less nutritious peas and soy, is a possibility.

Algae forestry, bioenergy mix can help make CO2 disappear out of nowhere

More information:

Charles Greene et al, Transforming the Future of Marine Aquaculture: A Circular Economy Approach, Oceanography (2022). Charles Greene et al, Transforming the Future of Marine Aquaculture: A Circular Economy Approach,(2022). DOI: 10.5670/oceanog.2022.213

Provided by Cornell University

