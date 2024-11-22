OnlyFans star revealed to be transgender after bragging about having sex with 250 high school dropouts for her subscription channel

A controversial OnlyFans star revealed she is transgender after bragging about sleeping with 250 “barely legal” high school dropouts for her Australian channel.

Kay Manuel made headlines this week when she bragged about sleeping with 75 high school dropouts in 48 hours, setting up a billboard to promote her OnlyFans to students completing their Year 12 exams in Surfers Paradise.

Investigating her exploits, the 22-year-old revealed she had transitioned and claimed everyone involved had informed her.

Manuel earlier said she had filmed X-rated content with the graduates this year, but appeared to backtrack when she said, “I haven’t had to announce (my transition) this year because I haven’t filmed with anyone.”

The content creator previously denied the move and admitted she lied to Daily Mail Australia when dismissing speculation. She told local media on Sunday that the rumors were ‘not true’ and that she was ‘born a woman’ before telling the Courier Mail that she had transitioned to live her ‘best life’.

She also admitted lying about how many boys she bedded during the first week of the ‘Schoolies’ celebrations last year, claiming she had been abandoned by reporters on the Gold Coast.

Manuel’s controversial decision to advertise her sexual content to teenagers comes after British OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue and Australian Annie Knight were reportedly ‘deported’ from Fiji for filming pornographic content during ‘Schoolies Week’.

OnlyFans star Kay Manuel (pictured) has finally confirmed that she is not a biological woman

Manuel (pictured) said she lied about how many leavers she slept with after being ‘hounded’

Manuel was named ‘Crew Member of the Month’ at McDonald’s in 2017

Manuel told Daily Mail Australia a few days ago that she was born female, adding that if she was transgender, she would not hide it.

She subsequently denied speculation that she was a person identified from a young man’s old Facebook account.

‘We look very much alike, but no, I’m not… and no, I’m not trans. I think it’s because I have a deep voice,” she told Daily Mail Australia this week.

But while condemning the “deplorable” rhetoric online, she caved in to the Courier mail that she had made the transition to become her authentic self.

“It was never meant to be just a publicity stunt… I didn’t know what to do other than lie,” she claimed.

“I think some people have always speculated. I don’t call myself transgender. I never did that. I think that term – you’re just calling yourself a man, so at that point you might as well call yourself that,” she said.

“I understand there may be questions, but it’s really no one’s (the public’s) business.”

Manuel also stressed that she planned to inform school leavers about her gender transition before sleeping with them this year.

‘The intention was to film, the consent forms were ready, everything was arranged by a lawyer and the Schoolies were on board.’

Before the event started, she claimed she had her sights set on breaking a new record of bedding more than 1,000 boys in two weeks.

She said she had slept with 55 people within the first 24 hours and 75 by day two, but her public promotion led to her being evicted from her rental property.

Airbnb Australia bans the production of commercial pornography and sex work in its properties.

Critics blasted her attempts to market to young people after she set up a billboard in Surfers Paradise with her website and socials.

She reportedly planned “meet and greets” at local locations.

Manuel insisted it was all over the board and that attendees were screened before anything happened.

‘I’ve been told I’m a predator, a pedophile. (But) look, to upload to these websites you need an ID and these platforms have the relevant systems in place to check that these IDs are not fake or invalid,” she said, as reported by the Gold Coast Bulletin.

‘I don’t meet anyone unless they have government ID sent showing they are 18.

‘I don’t meet anyone who may have turned 18 but was 17 when I messaged – that’s grooming.’

Manuel also said she was set to film alongside Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight before Blue’s Australian visa was revoked amid allegations she planned to flout her residency conditions by working.

Kay said she had second thoughts about the cash cow promotion this year amid the backlash

The OnlyFans star claimed to have slept with 55 people in the first 24 hours of the festivities

Kay employs 25 people, including videographers, assistants and security

Kay Manuel, an OnlyFans performer, is currently on the Gold Coast filming group sex scenes with 18 and 19 year old Schoolies. She denied online rumors that she is a transgender woman

The move to advertise to high school dropouts sparked sharp reactions and approaches from reporters, who accused Manuel of “chasing” her on the street.

She said the confrontation caused her to reconsider her plans to sleep with as many high school graduates as possible while the lewd acts were filmed and uploaded to her subscriber-based platforms.

“I don’t say no and I don’t say yes,” she said, noting that everyone who met her last year “had a good experience.”

Last year, Manuel claimed he slept with 250 high school dropouts during Schoolies parties.

She said only two people asked to have their content removed last year.

Manuel told Daily Mail Australia this week that there was “no truth” that she had been nominated for “best transgender porn star” for two years at an adult industry awards ceremony last year.

She claimed it was a mistake by the show’s organizers.

“I talked to the awards about it… and they just said it wasn’t true because I didn’t win anything,” she said.

Locals from Manuel’s hometown of Coffs Harbor on the NSW north coast have since come forward, saying she was previously known as Kayden Tai Manuel.

“It’s incredibly common knowledge,” said an acquaintance.

‘Coffs is not always an open-minded town and gossip about her transitioning to a woman circulated in group chats along the coast.’

A former school friend, who until recently also posted sexual content on OnlyFans, claimed she had been in contact with Manuel over the years, including when she transitioned to female and began identifying as Kay Manuel full-time.

“I have messages from her personally confirming that she is transgender,” she said.

‘When I messaged her in November (last year) asking if she had had (gender reassignment) surgery, she replied: ‘I would like that’.”

It is understood that Manuel has since undergone that surgery.

Manuel worked at a McDonald’s on the NSW Mid North Coast for a number of years

A former colleague recalls that Manuel expressed interest in identifying as a woman in 2018

Photos of Kayden Manuel and Kay show the same wrist tattoo

A former colleague who worked with Kay at a McDonald’s restaurant in NSW Mid North Coast recalls her expressing interest in the transition in 2018.

“She was openly gay for most of high school, but didn’t show an outward interest in becoming trans until she was 17,” the ex-colleague said.

“Even before her surgery, she dressed as a woman.”

This is the second year Manuel has joined Schoolies parties to recruit teenagers to film sex on camera, with the videos shared on subscription platforms.

“If I were trans, of course I would communicate that to the men I film with,” she previously told this publication.

Participants must provide ID proving they are over 18, pass a sobriety test, and sign multiple consent forms for the various platforms Manuel uses to distribute her adult content.

They can also hide their identity and have the option to withdraw consent once filming is completed.