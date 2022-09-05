OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa confesses she doesn’t have clean underwear

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa suffered a real wardrobe malfunction this week after realizing she was out of clean underwear while on vacation in the US

The 22-year-old Gold Coast model documented her ordeal on TikTok after learning her underwear stash had run out, forcing her to visit a laundromat.

She told her 2.2 million followers, “I’ve never washed clothes in all my life.”

OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa suffered a real wardrobe malfunction this week after realizing she was out of clean underwear while on vacation in the US

She was hesitant to visit a laundromat because she wasn’t sure it was “safe.”

However, she found the courage to do so and got help from a fellow customer who helped her use a washing machine.

Mikaela then posted a few sassy snaps of herself in a freshly cleaned skimpy bikini.

The 22-year-old Gold Coast model documented her ordeal on TikTok after learning her underwear stash had run out, forcing her to visit a laundromat

She explained that her clothes had “shrunk three sizes” after being washed.

Many of her followers went wild with her cheeky video, commenting, “Mik is living her best life,” while another said she was “the sweetest.”

Mikaela is living to the fullest after her split in June from fellow influencer Atis Paul.

Mikaela was hesitant to visit a laundromat because she wasn’t sure it was ‘safe’, but a fellow customer, Alecia (pictured), helped her use a washing machine for the first time

She told her 455,000 Instagram follower that she and Atis will never be a couple again, but will always take care of each other.

After spending several months on vacation in Europe, she now lives in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

Mikaela reportedly earns over $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.

Mikaela said her clothes had ‘shrunk three sizes’ after washing