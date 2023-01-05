OnlyFans star Alice Ardelean is KICKED OUT of an MMA gym after complaints from fighters’ wives

<!–

MMA fighter Alice Ardelean had to move after complaints from partners of men she trained with about her OnlyFans page.

Ardelean, 30, had launched an OnlyFans account to support her desire to become a UFC fighter.

She trains at the Ronin MMA gym in Birmingham, but had to move after receiving several snide comments about her posts on the site.

“I was working out in a gym when I started OnlyFans and I kept getting dirty looks,” she told the Daily star.

“I’ve even had a few messages from wives of guys at the gym saying ‘you’re such a whatever’ and calling me names. They were afraid their husbands would subscribe (so) I was forced to switch gyms to avoid all this drama.

“In reality, the only reason I did OnlyFans was to be able to pay for my workout, nutritionist, and fitness equipment each day.

“I was just minding my own business, but the hatred was there. Some of the hate was nasty and women at the gym were complaining about me. It was just embarrassing.

“It was like shut up, I’m not here to take your husband. This is just my job and I’m not interfering with yours. It’s not my fault if your husband was on my OnlyFans or not.’

Ardelean – who used to work as a security guard – earns around £10,000 a month from her OnlyFans account.

It’s not the first time she’s faced negative comments, as the 30-year-old revealed it was the hateful abuse of her weight that led to her taking up the sport.

She explained, “I used to get bullied for being a bit chubby. I started MMA about 12 years ago because the guys were a bit aggressive and I was afraid someone would hurt me.

“It’s really weird because some of my bullies have slipped into my DMs, which is funny. I am now known in MMA all over the world and popular because I have one of the biggest and roundest booties.”

Ardelean has a 7-5 fighting record, but endured a frustrating 2022 when her fights for EFC in South Africa and Battle Arena in Northampton were both canceled after her opponent pulled out.

She is next scheduled to fight in March when she vie for the EFC strawweight title as she looks to extend her current five-fight winning streak.