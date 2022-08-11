OnlyFans star, 26, who stabbed her boyfriend, 27, to death in Miami condo FINALLY deletes page

Courtney Clenney (pictured in a police photo), 26, appears to have taken down the page despite posting X-rated content since she killed Christian Obumseli, 27, in April

An Only Fans star who was arrested in Hawaii after stabbing her boyfriend in Miami has finally deleted her account.

A search for her exclusive content learns that it is “no longer available”, but her Instagram account – with two million followers – remains online.

The model was arrested yesterday morning at a rehab — where she sought help for substance abuse and PTSD — in Laupahoehoe.

Clenney allegedly stabbed Obumseli to death on April 3 at their luxury apartment in the One Paraiso building in Edgewater, Miami. She was arrested after police found her covered in blood on her balcony, but was later released because they believed she had acted in self-defense. .

She has now been charged with second-degree murder after the latest arrest in Hawaii and is awaiting extradition to Miami.

A search of her OnlyFans account – which went by the name Courtney Tailor – turned up no results, while a link on her website redirected to an unavailable page.

A day after she killed Obumseli, more X-rated content had appeared on her site, but it’s unclear if it was scheduled to go live before the incident.

Her Instagram account remains active, but she hasn’t shared any images in 19 weeks.

The last post showed her in a skimpy pink dress in Miami with the caption, “My face is thinking about a new set of claws…what color should I get?”

Police officers in Hawaii detained her on Wednesday morning for extradition to Miami. She’s been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Her lawyer said: “I am completely shocked, especially because we cooperated with the investigation and offered to voluntarily extradite her if she was charged.”

The attorney, Frank Prieto, added in a statement: “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

The young couple had recently moved together from Austin, where they met, to Miami

Clenney is shown on April 3 after stabbing Obumseli on the balcony of their house

She and Obumseli, a cryptocurrency trader, had been dating for less than two years and their relationship was tumultuous.

She had previously been arrested for domestic violence in Las Vegas and police were called to their Austin, Texas home several times.

The couple moved to Miami early this year and the staff and residents of the One Paraiso building reported multiple domestic disturbances.

Prieto said Clenney was forced to stab Obumseli after grabbing her by the throat.

Clenney then called 911 and claimed she was acting in self-defense when she stabbed him in the shoulder.

The model was caught on video just after the incident on her high-rise balcony, covered in blood.

Clenney was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, which protects people at risk of suicide or a mental health crisis, but was released without charge.

Obumseli’s brother was furious in April that she wasn’t charged, saying she was ‘because of her ‘privilege’ as a ‘rich white woman’.

Obumseli’s family doesn’t believe he threatened to harm his girlfriend Clenney

Chenney is pictured confused in a 2020 mugshot after ending up in court for DUI

Jeffrey wrote on Instagram that the Clenney family does not believe and demanded that she be charged with murdering the brother he named Toby.

He said, “Within 24 hours of Toby’s death, the case investigator prematurely concluded that this was not a violent crime.”

The victim’s brother also reprimanded Clenney for videos that surfaced after the incident showing her kissing her dogs and ordering drinks at the hotel bar.

He continued: “We’ve seen videos of Courtney kissing her dogs while covered in what we believe was my brother’s blood and then casually getting a drink in a hotel bar days later while my brother was in the morgue.”

He referred to videos showing Clenney at the Grand Beach hotel in Miami, days after her boyfriend’s death.

Her lawyer opposed this claim, saying: “The statement that Courtney is ‘casually getting drinks’ is absolutely false.

Courtney didn’t just happen to have a drink in a hotel bar. Courtney sat at an unattended table in the hotel lobby, which also has a bar.’

Prieto added that her father was in town and they were drinking and then left because a “woman berated them for no reason.”

Clenney was spotted in a Miami hotel bar days after the murder, trying to have a drink with her father

Clenney and her father were chased out of the bar by the woman who said she “just killed her boyfriend.” Her lawyer says they tried to get a drink and go to the beach

Obumseli’s family of Austin, Texas, continues to demand answers. They have also raised over $80,000 through a GoFundMe.

On their page, they say he was the victim of a “horrific act of violence.”

It reads: ‘Christian Toby Obumseli was murdered in Florida a week before his 28th birthday. It is unscrupulous to understand our new reality.

“That one’s selfish act has snatched Christian from this world. It is not enough to say that we are shocked and hurt – we are utterly devastated.

His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be filled or filled. Not even with time.

“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire to always uplift those around him. He didn’t deserve to have his life cut short by a heinous act of violence.’

Obumseli’s family has raised more than $72,000 on a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral and to take his body to Texas

The couple’s friends have given conflicting reports about who was abusive during their turbulent relationship.

Some said they never saw Obumseli violently with his girlfriend, but they had seen her hit him.

One of the couple’s friends, Ashley Vaughn, said: ‘We saw her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her.’

She said Local 10: “From what we experienced personally between the two of them, we believe that Christian would not put her in a position where she would have to stab him to protect herself.”