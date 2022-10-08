OnlyFans sex mum Lola Blake on how porn saved her marriage

An Australian mum who now earns up to $50,000 a month on OnlyFans says filming herself and her husband having sex and sharing it with strangers has saved her marriage.

Lola Blake, 28, and her husband Andrew, 32, had a non-existent sex life for two years when their relationship came to a standstill.

So in a last ditch effort to spice things up, they decided to take pictures and film themselves in the bedroom.

Initially, there was no intention to publish any of the material. But Lola thought she’d give it a go on the adult platform and see if she attracted any followers.

The pair attracted followers who needed content. Their romantic life took off again, with the couple going from having sex once every few months to every day.

It wasn’t long before Lola was pregnant either – and they made enough money to quit their jobs.

Now the passion is back and the couple is closer than ever.

Mum-of-one Lola Blake (pictured), 28, earns thousands a week, enough to support her, her husband and her two-year-old, by posting on OnlyFans

Lola laughs at how far she and Andrew have come since watching the movie Sex Tape on their very first date ten years ago.

“Our first date we had was going to the cinema to see the movie Sex Tape, which is about a husband and wife who film themselves to spice up their sex life,” she told FEMAIL.

“We look back on it now and think it’s so funny because back then we never would have guessed we’d be where we are now.”

Lola and her husband Andrew have been married for five years but found they were only having sex once every few months before they started sharing their most intimate moments online

Just as Lola was starting to build a following on OnlyFans, she became pregnant with her first child and left the platform for her pregnancy and a year after giving birth

But being on OnlyFans doesn’t come without its challenges, with Lola admitting she’s faced judgment from friends, family and trolls online.

Now she wants everyone to know that sex workers are not like those portrayed in old movies waiting to be ‘rescued’, but real people with different circumstances and lucrative careers – and mothers can be sexy too.

‘I’m not the stereotypical idea of ​​what people think a sex worker is. We’ve moved on from the days when Pretty Woman hit the cinemas – we’re not all waiting for a rich man to save us, said Lola.

‘We choose this life and it’s not the easy way out as some people think. Dealing with this hatred, judgments and family exclusion is all mentally demanding, but the pros outweigh the cons tenfold.’

To the haters, Lola simply advises people not to watch and mind their own business.

‘If you don’t agree, don’t watch it. It’s not like we’re shoving it in people’s faces, it’s behind a paywall, so the only way to see it is if you’re looking for it,” she said.

‘Also, I’d be willing to bet that the majority of people who disagree have seen adult content before, so it’s hypocrisy at its best.’

Struggling with the challenges of parenthood, Lola and Andrew restarted their OnlyFans account and began pulling in $3,000 a week with their content

She had planned to quit OnlyFans not only during her pregnancy but for a year afterwards, but things started to sour a few weeks after she gave birth.

Andrew had gone back to work full-time after two weeks of paternity leave and she was left without the support of friends and family following the death of her adoptive parents.

“I felt very isolated and envious that he could have a break from parenthood even though he had to go to a job he hated,” she said.

‘The heat was growing on both sides and we both thought the other had the better deal. It led to petty arguments and distance, which I’m sure many new parents can relate too.’

The new parents decided to jump back on OnlyFans in January of 2021, hoping to generate a healthy income while raising their child.

“We had a taste of the income OnlyFans could provide, and with my background with a degree in marketing and my husband’s background in sales, we knew we could grow this into a sustainable and profitable business,” said Lola.

‘We were making a steady $3,000 a week for three months as a hustle. That’s when we knew that if we focused more of our energy on content creation and promotion, we could take it even further.’

Not only did they start earning enough for Andrew to quit his job and Lola not have to go back to a 9-to-5 job, the business rekindled their relationship.

“We spend every day together working, raising our child as committed to the household, there is no anger anymore,” she said.

“We enjoy the work and not just the physical side, we love the business mindset and the drive for success and abundance that creates our dream life for our family.”

Lola said she will eventually be honest with her now two-year-old when he reaches an appropriate age about what she does, but admits she will probably be retired by then

There have been some amusing moments as Lola said she has had some unusual requests from customers but remains ‘open minded’ and happy to accommodate.

‘The weirdest request I ever had was a subscriber who wanted me to pretend I was pasta so he could pretend to eat me. I think it’s called a ‘transformation fetish,’” she laughed.

In her best month, when she collaborated with a major creator, Lola earned $50,000 and now has a healthy fund set aside for her son.

Lola said she will eventually be honest with her now two-year-old when he reaches an appropriate age, but admits she will likely be retired by then.

“I’m also hoping to buy an investment property next year so by the time he turns 18 he’ll already be in the property market,” she said.

‘He was also brought up in a loving and non-judgmental family. If you found out your mother was a playboy in the seventies, would you judge her or remember the supportive and loving childhood you had?’

Lola said she’s faced backlash from older family members and online trolls who don’t agree with what she’s doing, but isn’t bothered by her haters telling them to just look away