OnlyFans model SAVED a man’s life after noticing one very awkward detail during X-rated chat 

One of the man’s testicles had been swollen for about six months

OnlyFan’s model Belle Grace has revealed how she saved a client’s life

Belle Grace, who used to work in healthcare, had been seeing the man online regularly for two years. She told Yahoo both testicles were ‘a normal size’ when she first met him, but over the past six months one had begun to grow at an alarming rate.

Belle, from Yorkshire, UK, told the man to get it checked straight away, but said it took six weeks to convince him to see his doctor because he was ’embarrassed’.

Doctors discovered he had a very aggressive form of testicular cancer but were able to catch it before it spread.

‘I can’t thank Belle enough for encouraging me to book the doctor. I honestly didn’t think anything was wrong,’ said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.

What are the signs of testicular cancer? A lump or enlargement in both testicles A feeling of heaviness in the wallet A dull pain in the stomach or groin A sudden collection of fluid in the scrotum Pain or discomfort in a testicle or scrotum Breast enlargement or tenderness Back pain Source: Mayo Clinic

Belle is in the top 0.1 percent of earners on the popular platform, earning far more than she ever could in healthcare.

The red-haired beauty joined the site to supplement her income, but realized she had stumbled upon a much more lucrative career.

“I quit my job when I realized I was making five times my salary on OnlyFans just doing it on the side,” she said.

She earned about $1,800 a month as a medical receptionist, but now makes $75,000 a month on the platform.