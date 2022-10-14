OnlyFans model who killed her partner after drunken pub row admits lying to police

An OnlyFans model who killed her partner after a drink and drug-fueled pub crawl has admitted she first lied to police about the incident.

Abigail White told Bristol Crown Court she only intended to ‘frighten’ Bradley Lewis, 22, with a knife she picked up from the kitchen table at a property in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but ended up stabbing her children’s father in the heart.

The mother of three, 24, admits manslaughter but denies murder.

Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court, the OnlyFans model, who has previously called herself a ‘fake Barbie’, said ‘no’ when asked if she intended to stab him through the heart.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Lewis was fatally injured minutes after leaving a pub with the defendant on the evening of March 25 this year

The pair had argued about a previous drunken fight with friends while visiting a local pub

The court heard Bradley met Ms White and her friend on the morning of March 25 this year in a park and told her he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with her.

Asked to describe the events that followed later that day, Mrs White told the court: ‘We were arguing and then he pushed me a bit.

‘I went into the kitchen and saw a knife on the side. I picked it up and went back to Brad. I went to him to shock him, to scare him with a knife. Before I knew it, I had stabbed him.’

Ms White claims she cannot remember what happened after the attack, but said Bradley looked ‘in shock’ and started bleeding.

“It was already over before I knew it,” she said. ‘I helped him take his clothes off (to stop the bleeding), we did it together.

‘I helped him move into the kitchen. I remember using his top on the wound when we were in the kitchen. He just sat down, and then the body lay down, and he was on his back’.

Abigail White told Bristol Crown Court she only intended to ‘frighten’ Bradley Lewis, 22, with a knife she picked up from the kitchen table.

Pictured: Forensic technicians at the scene where Bradley Lewis was fatally stabbed on March 27, 2022

She said she repeatedly tried to call for an ambulance but was only told the services were ‘busy’ and was hung up on during another call due to poor signal.

While searching for a better signal outside, she screamed for help from neighbors who told her help was ‘on the way’.

Bradley was then taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of the following morning.

An autopsy showed that Mr. Lewis had a single stab wound, at least 7cm deep, in the chest which had penetrated his heart.

Ms White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, initially claimed he had stabbed himself but later admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter.

When questioned by police, White said Bradley had self-inflicted the injury. But on Friday, she admitted to jurors that she had lied.

“I wish I had told the truth from the beginning,” she said. ‘I was scared of what was going to happen to me, to Brad and our children.’

The court previously heard that the pair had had a ‘toxic’ relationship which included the pair cheating on each other.

Ms White also told the court that prior to the March 25 attack, Bradley had attacked her for ‘crying loudly in bed’ while she was recovering from the miscarriage of an unplanned pregnancy.

Dr. Sandford told the court that White told him: “I’m not sure how it happened”, adding that it wasn’t a big stab but Mr. Lewis then looked at her and said her name before blood came.

“While I was losing the baby, we were laying in bed and he wasn’t helping me or comforting me at all and I was crying,” she said. ‘He didn’t like that, so he punched me in the ear.’

She said she stabbed him ‘in the arm’ in response and later attended a clinic with him and her sister for the injury. Bradley said the injury was related to football.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard that Ms. White had been examined by Dr. John Sandford, a forensic psychiatrist, prior to her trial, who determined that she had a personality disorder.

But he added that the facts of the case suggest she was ‘aware of what she was doing’ at the time of the attack.

He described how White told him she was earning £50,000 a year from her OnlyFans work when she first started.

“It was linked to her Instagram account,” said Dr. Sandford to the jury.

“In the first year she made quite a bit of money, but then there were more people who did it. She was then earning, I think, about £1,000 a month.’

White told Dr. Sandford that her relationship with Mr Lewis was “very controlling”, accusing him of being abusive and manipulative.

The expert told the court White claimed: ‘He would be quite controlling with the money she would make from OnlyFans, he would decide how the money would be spent.’

The trial continues.